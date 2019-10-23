IT IS TIME for this columnist to eat a heaping helping of crow.
Back in late May, I was ready to give up on the Washington Nationals and now here they are in the World Series.
Talk about an amazing turnaround. It wasn’t as dramatic as the year the Mets were 20 games out in late July and reversed course to make the playoffs, but this Nats season has been memorable nonetheless.
What’s the difference in the early season Nats and the team that won the National League pennant? Injuries, for one thing. The team had some key players hurt during the first two months of the season, but eventually got them back.
Bad fundamental baseball was another problem. Early in the season, their base running was atrocious and several times they ran themselves out of innings. They turned that around.
But perhaps the biggest factor in Washington’s early struggles was the team’s bullpen. Nobody was effective except Sean Doolittle, who was so overused that he wound up with a tired arm.
Trading for Daniel Hudson helped, as did the fact that manager Dave Martinez allowed his starting pitchers to stay in longer so he didn’t have to overwork his bullpen. In the playoffs, Martinez has discarded his ineffective relievers and gone primarily with Doolittle, Hudson and members of his starting staff to help win games late. The strategy has worked.
Let’s hope that strategy can take the Nationals all the way. Now that the Atlanta Braves are out of the hunt, even I can root for the Nats.
Let’s give a round of applause to the fans, too. Those of us who remember the two versions of the old Washington Senators know how pitiful the crowds were at most home games. I recall standing in the dugout with Harmon Killebrew in September 1969 when the Minnesota Twins (the transplanted Washington Senators) were about to clinch a playoff berth.
Killebrew, who had begun his career in Washington, walked to the top step of the dugout about 15 minutes before game time and gazed out at the 3,000 or so fans in the 40,000-seat D.C. Stadium.
The Minnesota slugger just shook his head and smiled. “We still pack ‘em in,” he remarked.
Of course, those were the days that featured the slogan, “Washington: first in war, first in peace and last in the American League.”
Fast forward to today, when the Nats’ smallest weeknight crowds are 20,000 or more. Since baseball returned to Washington in 2005, the fans of D.C., Maryland and Virginia have embraced the team and filled the stands. They deserve a winner and hopefully the Nats will go all the way this year.
A World Series victory would be nice for Ryan Zimmerman, too. The University of Virginia grad has been with the organization since the move to D.C. and has continued to contribute despite a number of injuries over the past several years.
Zim may not be around next year, so it would be nice to end his Washington career in style.
The Nationals’ ability to overcome adversity in 2019 has offered hope to Washington Redskins fans. Just because they are 1–6 right now doesn’t mean they won’t be in the Super Bowl.
Hey, a win tonight over the Minnesota Vikings might be just the tonic to start a playoff run.
The Nationals’ reversal of fortune could be classified as amazing. The Redskins getting into the Super Bowl this year would be a miracle.
But let’s not worry about the Redskins. After all, if they finish 1-15, they might get the first draft pick next year and select the next Peyton Manning or Tom Brady.
Right now, let’s just root for the Nats and hope they get a World Series victory.
Like many others who gave up on the team, I’ll sit in front of the TV and eat crow while I watch the games.
Let’s go Nats!
