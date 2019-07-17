WHAT IS THIS infatuation with sunrises?
Every time I go on Facebook (which is not that often), I find that somebody has posted a photo of that morning’s sunrise.
Hey! A sunrise is a sunrise. Why would anyone get out of bed before daylight just to go outside and take a picture of a sunrise?
Do you know what time the sun rises? This time of year, it comes up about 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. That’s 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. I know because I was out in the watermelon patch at sunrise the other morning shooting at crows with a shotgun.
Now, I had reason to be up at that ungodly hour of the morning. The crows were pecking holes in my melons, sticking their heads inside and sucking out the juice. I worked too hard to let that happen without a fight, so I met these winged pests at sunrise with birdshot.
I saw the sunrise and it was no big deal. The sun came up that morning as it has done millions of mornings since the Earth was formed. The sight was not worthy of a picture.
Maybe that’s it. Maybe these people who go out to take a picture of the sun rising suspect that it won’t rise that day and they’ll have a photo for the eons. I guess they’ve all been disappointed, because every photo I see posted actually has the sun about to come up.
I started to say that I have never taken a picture of a sunrise, but that is not true. I shot a wedding years ago where the couple said they wanted to get married at sunrise on a frigid December morning in a back field.
I took the job because I thought I might get some unique sunrise photos. Unfortunately, all I got were pictures of shivering people and flowers that were about frozen.
In fact, it was so cold that the couple wanted to do the wedding before the sun came up so the little old grandmas didn’t freeze. I insisted they wait until the sun actually came up. If I was going to be out in a field at 7 a.m., I wanted my sunrise picture.
That was the first and last sunrise photo I ever took.
If the sun came up at a more respectable hour, I might be tempted to go out and shoot a pretty sunrise. But at 5 o’clock in the morning? No thank you. I’ll stay in bed. When I get up at 8, I’ll know the sun came up. I don’t need a photo to prove it.
Maybe if I lived in Alaska, I might walk outside and take a sunrise photo in late October or November. At that time of the year, the sun comes up about 10 a.m. That’s more like it. I can handle that.
If I lived in the land of the midnight sun, I might even be tempted to go out and shoot a picture at midnight. Often I’m still up at midnight, so that wouldn’t bother me. But at 5 a.m., I’m sleeping, and my rest is more important that a photo of a sunrise.
I simply don’t understand these “morning” people. They pop out of bed before daylight and rush outside to document every sunrise. It takes me at least an hour to get my act together in the morning—unless the crows are in the watermelon patch.
Sunsets I can handle. I love those lovely sunsets. I am fully awake when the sun goes down. Still, I don’t take photos of sunsets. During my years as a professional photographer I learned never to take a picture that I couldn’t sell. It is not about pretty, it’s about the money.
And nobody is going to buy a picture of a sunrise on a beach. There are zillions of them that you can see on Facebook for free. It seems that everyone who visits the ocean is out on the beach at sunrise taking a picture.
Not me. I stay in bed until my usual get-up time. I know the sun will come up over the water just as it does over my back field. I don’t need proof.
But I do need sleep, and no lovely sunrise is going to interrupt my rest. As far as I’m concerned, there are only two reasons to get up before sunrise: to hunt deer and to chase the crows out of the watermelons.
So you guys just go on and take those pretty sunrise pictures. And if you post them, I promise I’ll look at them when I get up.
But don’t wake me. Sunrises don’t interest me that much.
Zzzzzz.