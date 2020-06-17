NO ONE will ever likely tear down a statue of Ralph Northam because unless the Virginia governor builds his own, there will never be one.
To say that Northam has been a disappointment is an understatement. In fact, he may well wind up the most unpopular governor in the history of the commonwealth.
From his “black face” scandal to his decision to keep liquor stores open while closing churches during the recent pandemic to his stance on guns and abortion to his determination to dismantle the statues of Confederate veterans, Northam has alienated Republicans, Democrats and independents.
His response to the coronavirus was overkill, closing schools and businesses and quarantining citizens in their homes prior to a crisis that never really rose to the extent of this doctor’s prediction.
Now Northam wants to reopen the state’s public schools in a mishmosh manner with split shifts, distance learning, classrooms with desks 6 feet apart and school buses capable of carrying 40 children making trips to pick up only 12–14 per run.
In this case, Northam is following the guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but apparently both he and the CDC are living in a dream world.
Even before this pandemic struck, most state schools were overcrowded, with teachers complaining about large class size. Where is the space coming from? Putting 10 students in a 30-student classroom is about as unrealistic as making a bus run at 20 percent capacity.
Speaking of buses, where are the drivers coming from for these extra runs? For years, school divisions have been begging for drivers with not enough takers. Only by offering paid health insurance have schools enticed new recruits. Still, many drivers are asked to make multiple runs each morning and afternoon.
What about parents overseeing their children doing distance learning? During the height of the pandemic, many parents were working from home or not working at all so they were available for supervision. Now parents are going back to work. Does the governor expect fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to stay home alone and do their distance learning?
Several times in the past, I have suggested that some snow days not be made up because that missed time would make no difference in a child’s education. Every time, I was rebuffed by education officials who declared that without 180 school days or 990 yearly hours, a student’s education was inadequate. Apparently that attitude has changed.
I have a friend whose granddaughter, an A student, was recently lamenting this spring’s distance learning. She said she needed to be in the classroom where she could interact with her teachers. She felt her education was being shortchanged.
Many students do not handle distance learning well. At home there are too many distractions and most parents—even if they are home—are not qualified to act as teachers.
Kids are already behind because of three months of distance learning and with the state’s new proposal, they are likely to drop even further. Not starting a traditional school year is bad for our children.
I talked to one working parent the other day who was livid at the distance-learning mandate. She explained that she was finally back at her job and could not afford to either stay home or pay for daycare—if daycare was available.
“I’m dropping my kids off at school no matter what they say,” she said.
Will the state pay for qualified adult supervision during distance learning since it is now part of Northam’s curriculum policy? If so, where will the qualified supervisors come from, the same place as the extra bus drivers and the extra classroom space?
Let the kids go back to school, Mr. Governor. Return things to normal. This is a virus—it is not Ebola. Enough with the overkill!
No, Mr. Governor. There will be no statue of you to be torn down.
