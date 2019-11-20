AT FIRST, I thought the world was coming to an end.
Right there on TV, the pitchman was advertising tickets to Washington Redskins home games.
That couldn’t be. A decade ago, if you wanted tickets to ‘Skins games, you were put on a waiting list longer than the one at the DMV.
But there it was—a TV ad begging people to buy Redskins’ tickets.
Then I looked at Washington’s 2019 record. One win and nine losses. I dug deeper and discovered that the Redskins are 63-96-1 over the past 10 seasons and have made the playoffs only twice. They lost in the first round both times.
These are not the good old days, when the likes of Sonny Jurgensen, George Allen, John Riggins, Joe Gibbs and Doug Williams stole our hearts. These are the days we’d like to forget.
Today the ‘Skins are so bad that no one even bothers to protest their nickname anymore. But if they did, it would be because the team’s play is so pathetic it is an insult to not only Native Americans, but to football fans in general.
The New York Jets were 2–7 coming into Sunday’s game against Washington. That NFL contest was billed as the worst against the worst, even though hapless Cincinnati (0–10) was getting beat again, this time on the West Coast.
Fans know what happened. The Redskins made the Jets look like Super Bowl contenders. Even when New York tried to give the game away with a series of first-half mistakes and turnovers, Washington wouldn’t, or more aptly, couldn’t, take it.
In the midst of it all, rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was pressured, chased all over the field, and spent almost as much time on his back looking up as he did on his feet searching for receivers.
No one may ever find out whether Haskins has the stuff to mature into a good NFL quarterback because he may be so beaten up by year’s end that he loses confidence. With a poor offensive line in front of him, Haskins’ baptism of fire is turning into a roaring inferno.
That is not the way it is supposed to happen. Rookie quarterbacks are usually brought along slowly, studying under veteran signal-callers until they are ready to assume command. Because of injuries and ineptness, the veteran quarterbacks on the Redskins’ squad have forfeited the job to Haskins, who is now just trying to survive.
But all the blame need not be placed on the offense. It should be noted that the Washington secondary allowed Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, in only his second year, to throw four touchdown passes and resemble the reincarnation of Y.A. Tittle. It was not a pretty sight.
The Redskins’ Christmas list should be a long one. They need help on both sides of the line and they need a coach. If I could keep only two players on the squad they would be running back Adrian Peterson on offense and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on defense. The rest haven’t proven their worth.
But mostly Washington needs a top-quality quarterback. Tom Brady is what makes New England click, and Peyton Manning took both Indianapolis and Denver to the top. It is the Brett Favres, the Joe Montanas and the Johnny Unitases that fill the stands and sell the jerseys.
Washington has been as unlucky in selecting quarterbacks as Elizabeth Taylor was in picking husbands. No one the Redskins goes after seems to pan out long term. Since Billy Kilmer and Sonny Jurgensen battled for the job, there always seems to be a quarterback controversy in D.C. And whoever seems to wind up behind center seems to make a quick exit. Even Williams, who led the Skins to a Super Bowl title, lasted only three years.
Joe Thiemann’s career ended with a leg injury, as did that of Alex Smith, who seemed the perfect fit for the Washington team.
Now comes Haskins, who has put on a Redskins helmet and walked into hell. He is learning on the job and often while on his back. You have to feel for the kid.
The result is that those who begged for tickets a decade ago are saying “no, thank you” to seats in a stadium that seems to get emptier by the week.
Meanwhile, many Redskins fans are turning their attention 30 miles northward to Baltimore, where second-year Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson is dominating the NFL.
The Ravens have a good one. Washington is still searching.
Maybe Santa Claus or a top-three draft pick can help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.