WE ARE FAST approaching an economic turning point in this coronavirus crisis.
A resurgence of the virus prompted the governor of Texas to again close bars and some other businesses earlier this week. That state and several others, including Florida and Arizona, have shown a spike in COVID-19 cases after reopening their economies.
It is hard to be an economic optimist if these spikes continue. And make no mistake about it, the virus is not going away. It has established itself and unless a major miracle occurs, it will be with us for the foreseeable future.
As fall approaches, the spikes are likely to increase because we tend to socialize more as cool weather approaches. Sporting events and traditional holiday gatherings have always brought us together in autumn and early winter. These events will only be breeding grounds for COVID-19.
If spikes occur, restaurants, bars and some “non-essential” businesses may be forced to close again. How much more can these owners take?
Already most restaurants are operating at 25 percent to 50 percent capacity, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that they can’t make a profit with those restrictions. Still, hoping that the situation will slowly return to normal, restaurateurs try to keep their businesses going.
They have bent over backwards to rearrange tables, provide hand sanitizer and do whatever it takes to make their establishments safe. All the changes cost money, which subtracts from their bottom lines even further.
Some restaurants and bars are already living on borrowed time. Owners may have had to defer payments to landlords or service providers in order to remain afloat. There will come a day when they have to pay the piper and another COVID-19 spike may make that impossible.
Many unemployment insurance payments will cease during the next 90 days unless Congress or state governments step in. If businesses don’t reopen by then, there will be a great many people who will have no money to pay rent or buy food.
The dagger to this country’s economic heart could be a dramatic spike in the virus during late October, which might mean shutting down the economy during the holiday season. Amazon, Target and Walmart might thrive, but some small businesses would unquestionably go under because many depend heavily on the Christmas season to make a profit.
Within the next 60 days, those landlords who deferred rent payments in March will also want their money. Governments can’t force apartment owners to allow tenants to live free of charge for but so long. Landlords have bills, too.
More spikes will affect everything. Filmmakers and TV shows shut down production in April and new outbreaks will keep sets closed. There may be no new fall TV season and theaters—if they open—will be forced to show reruns. “Jeopardy!” is already airing repeats.
No new TV season will mean that networks can’t charge top dollar for commercial time. And if fall sports fall by the wayside, networks will be hit even harder.
If new spikes keep fans from the stands, high schools and college sports will suffer. High school football and basketball gate receipts virtually support all other sports. Where will equipment money come from?
Churches may soon be affected. Houses of worship often have mortgages, too. If you’re not filling up the pews, the donations are bound to be down.
Fire department bingo? Think of those funding losses that may have to be made up with tax dollars.
Everyone is going to be affected if there is another serious spike. Worse yet, if we have a bad flu season combined with COVID-19, health and economic issues could be multiplied.
But a vaccine is on the way! Hopefully, that is true, but remember that vaccines can take years to develop. After more than 40 years, we still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS and the effectiveness of flu shots varies every year thanks to virus mutations every year.
One more shutdown and we are in serious economic trouble.
I worry about the stock market, too. It has rebounded on less-than-stellar news. One more business shutdown and Wall Street may indeed be laying an egg.
No, it is not a pretty economic picture. It could be a long and tough road if we don’t get a vaccine.
And the days between now and the beginning of 2021 could be crucial.
Let’s hope those spikes don’t continue, but we had better prepare for the worst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.