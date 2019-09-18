HAVE you noticed that doctors are never classified as heroes?
At first, that hit me as strange. After all, doctors save lives just like firefighters, EMTs and police officers.
Doctors are healers, men and women who help give us back our health and sometimes our lives. So in this society where almost everyone is a hero, why should doctors be left out?
The answer is money. Real heroes save lives for free, simply because they need saving. Firefighters, EMTs and police officers are paid lifesavers, but they make modest salaries. With doctors, it often appears that it is all about the money.
A recent news story about how the University of Virginia Health System aggressively pursues those who owe it money sheds ample light on this fact. The old country doctor who accepted a chicken as payment for a house call is long gone. Today, hospitals and doctors want cash—and plenty of it.
Seeking treatment at a hospital is the only service I can think of where a person has no idea what the final bill will be. If you walk in sick and ask about the cost, you’ll probably hear something like, “Oh, don’t worry about that now. Just get well. We’ll talk about that later.”
That “later” talk could mean a lien against your house or the garnishment of your wages, as the recent story pointed out. It is often hard enough to recover from a major illness without having to worry about losing your home while you try to get back on your feet.
Suppose you went to a new car dealership and asked the price of a car and were told, “Oh, don’t worry about that now. Just sign here. We’ll discuss price later.” You wouldn’t sign, of course. But when you’re sick and hurting or bleeding to death, you’ll sign anything. And then they’ve got you.
Thirty years ago, my doctor recommended knee surgery and my first question was, “How much will it cost?” You would have thought that I had blasphemed on the altar of Hippocrates.
At first, the doctor appeared dumbfounded, unable to speak. Apparently he had never been asked this question before. Finally he said, “Don’t you have insurance?”
I replied that I did, but I wanted to know in advance what the cost would be and if I would be required to pay anything out of pocket. After getting over the initial shock, the doctor found out and I got an exact cost—one that the surgeon adhered to.
The problem these days is the health care system has become so convoluted that it is almost impossible for anyone to answer that question. Hospitals usually farm out emergency room services to some other medical group while anesthesiologists and other specialists are independent contractors.
Following surgery and a hospital stay, you may get bills from companies in faraway cities that you never heard of. And the services provided may not be written in a way that the average person can understand.
The costs for those services have skyrocketed so much during the past 50 years that today they have reached the point of being outrageous.
Yes, I know a doctor spends a lot of money on education, that modern medical machines are expensive, that malpractice insurance premiums are high and that the cost of running a hospital is not cheap. But on the other hand, the average man or woman can pay only so much. Even with today’s high funeral costs, it is often 100 times cheaper to die than to get well.
Health insurance is one of the main culprits. In the days when there was no health insurance (before World War II), doctors could only charge so much. Now that most people have health insurance, doctors and hospitals can sock it to you—through your insurance company.
Remember the doctor who asked me if I had health insurance? My reply was, “Yes, I do. But the more you charge, the more my premium will go up.”
Medical bills are one of the biggest causes of bankruptcy. You survive, but you have to give up everything you own to do so. So much for quality of life after your recovery.
Many people pay more for health care insurance each month than they pay on their mortgage. Others pay more for medicine than they do for food. Somehow, that doesn’t seem right. And it is only going to get worse.
I am by no means a fan of socialism, but when hospitals start suing patients at an astonishing rate, this country needs to start looking into a national health care system. These systems work well in Europe and Canada and residents there will tell you that there are no long waits for emergency services.
When my doctor tells me that his employer is pushing him to see more patients and he already has 3,000, then I say we need a change. And when that employer tells its doctors to limit patient time to 15 minutes, I get worried that my physician will not be thorough enough.
America’s health care system is out of control and changes need to be made. Doctors and hospitals are pushing this country into socialized medicine.
And that’s why we don’t consider doctors as heroes. Heroes don’t take away your home and put you out on the street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.