MAJOR LEAGUE Baseball players have now been in camp more than a week, and spring training games are about to begin.
But instead of looking ahead to the new season, all the talk centers around the past, in particular the Houston Astros stealing signs.
In case you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard, a former Houston pitcher ratted on his former team and informed Major League Baseball that the Astros used electronics to steal catchers’ signs and pass the information along to batters during their 2017 World Championship run.
MLB’s investigation expanded to include the Boston Red Sox, who are suspected of continuing to steal signs even after being fined for cheating in 2017. After the latest probe, the Astros’ manager and general manager were fired, as were the managers of the Red Sox and New York Mets, who were members of the 2017 Houston team.
For more than two months now, this seems to be the only story in baseball. Day after day, the talking heads on TV jaw away at baseball’s latest scandal. They can’t seem to move on.
One writer is even giving odds as to how many times opposing pitchers will knock down Houston hitters this year. And as the hitter gets up out of the dirt, the catcher says, “You’re stealing signs; you should have known that knock-down pitch was coming.”
Some baseball “analysts” are giving MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred a hard time because he didn’t fine—or suspend—any players on the 2017 Astros team.
In the first place, fining a Major League Baseball player with a mega-salary would just help give the guy a tax break. As for suspensions, well, some of the players on that 2017 team are with other clubs now, and suspending them would only hurt their new teams.
The curious part of this whole story is that MLB says its investigation found the sign stealing was limited to the 2017 season and part of 2018. If it worked then, why would Houston abandon the idea? You can’t convince me the Astros weren’t doing the same thing in 2019.
All that said, let’s remember that teams have been attempting to steal their opponents’ signs since signs were invented. Why should it surprise anyone that the Astros and other teams would turn to the latest technology in an effort to gain an advantage?
In the past, a pitcher just put the batter on his rear end or drilled him in the ribs when he suspected his opponents of stealing signs and justice was served.
Understanding that old commandment, “Thou shalt not steal our signs,” new Houston manager Dusty Baker is already demanding that MLB come down hard on any opposing pitcher who plays chin music with Astros batters.
How will this play out? Will umpires throw out pitchers anytime they throw a ball deemed to be too far inside? Let’s hope not, but then who knows what mandate will come down from MLB’s home office?
I don’t know about other baseball fans, but I’m tired of hearing about this, and I suspect a lot of MLB players are, too. They have more to worry about than something that happened back in 2017, a time when some were still in the minor leagues.
These guys have careers to think about. They have to produce in 2020 and I seriously doubt that any pitcher with any brains at all is going to risk his baseball future by hitting a Houston batter in the head with a 100-mph fastball. If that happens, the hurler deserves what he gets.
It is time for the talking heads to let go of sign stealing and wait for the next MLB scandal to break. What will that be? Who knows? But baseball is famous for coming up with something.
As far as I’m concerned, the Houston sign-stealing scandal can’t compete with the steroid era, when players using performance-enhancing drugs became Charles Atlas almost overnight. If you recall, MLB turned a blind eye to that mess for almost a decade.
Teams have always attempted to steal opponents’ signs, and they will continue in the future. It is just part of the game.
A new season is about to begin. Let’s move on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.