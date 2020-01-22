Sometimes I wonder if grammar is even taught in public schools these days. If it is, I suspect most students are playing on their cellphones instead of paying attention when the lessons are taught.
Have you ever noticed that most people can’t start a sentence without prefacing it with some superfluous word that has no bearing on the thought?
This trait is particularly noticeable when someone is being interviewed or is talking to a person that they feel is of greater importance than themselves.
I watched a woman being interviewed on one of the news channels recently and she began every reply with “so.”
“So, yes, I was very happy to be selected for this position” and, “So, I’m going to do my best to get this company moving again.”
“So” has nothing to do with the woman’s responses to either question. Apparently she was nervous about being on camera and “so” was her (heaven help us) comfort word. And she must have really been uncomfortable because she started almost every sentence with “so.”
Let us leave “so” and turn to two other words that people use—but don’t need—to start sentences: “actually” and “basically.”
“Actually” implies contradiction, as if the person you are talking to has said something that either isn’t correct or with which you disagree.
For instance, if someone says that the temperature rose to 65 degrees today, but you know it didn’t, you might respond by saying, “Actually, it only got up to 61 degrees.”
But many people just throw “actually” out there for no other reason than to start a sentence. They do the same for “basically,” which means “fundamentally” and usually has nothing to do with what you’re talking about.
Then of course that is “ah” and “aw” and “uh,” which people use to start sentences and throw into paragraphs at will.
This first thing I had to learn when doing live radio and television was not to start my sentences with superfluous words, but to just get to the point.
Just getting to the point is a sign of confidence. Starting out with “so” or “basically” or “actually” gives your audience the impression that you are unsure of yourself.
If you are mad, for example, you don’t start your sentences with a comfort word (goodness, I said it again). You just jump right in there and get to the meat of the matter. In such cases, there is no question whatsoever that you mean what you say.
Starting a sentence with a superfluous word tells the other person you are either nervous, which immediately gives him the upper hand, or that you are trying to fake your response. Either way, you give the other person an advantage.
While we’re on the subject of overused words and phrases, let’s go to a few that people use either to make them seem educated and important or extremely caring.
Watch the news and you’ll hear reporters say over and over again, “We reached out to the company, but got no response.”
Reached out? Reaching out is something you do with your arms and hands. The reporter “asked” the company for a response.
Then we have “articulate”, which is a favorite word of athletes-turned-TV color men.
“Let me articulate what I’m talking about.” I’ve heard that 10,000 times at least.
“Let me ‘explain’ what I am talking about” is what the guy means. Articulate means to speak clearly, which few athletes-turned-TV color men are able to do. To “articulate” what he is talking about would mean pronouncing each syllable of each word slowly and distinctly.
Finally there is “physicality.”
“That running back has great physicality.” Where did we come up with this word? The running back is “very physical” or he is “a good athlete.”
But if he uses the word “physicality” the TV announcer feels he has fooled his audience into believing that he majored in something other than basket weaving.
Goodness, do we butcher the English language.
Ain’t no doubt about it!
