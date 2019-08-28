TODAY’S lesson is a tutorial on how to be a good witness.
I know that trying to prepare someone to be a good witness may sound a little stupid, but after I explain, it may not be as crazy as it sounds.
Things are different today than they were 50 or even 25 years ago and nothing is all that simple. We live in a very complicated society and what you think you see may not actually be what you really see.
We also live at a very politically correct moment in time so you really have to be careful how you deal with the truth.
Let’s look at an example. You’re walking down the street and you see this big dude whop a man upside the head and make off with his wallet.
The first thing to remember here is that you never interfere with the assault because if the victim gets amnesia from the blow to the head and the police find you standing over him trying to help, they’ll probably arrest you.
So just stand back and wait to see what happens. But if the police do ask if you witnessed the crime, be truthful. Still, be careful how you speak the truth.
If you are asked, “Did you see who robbed the victim?” answer yes. The tricky part comes next when you are asked to describe the assailant. The safe answer is “It was a person.” Any further details my not only be politically incorrect, but also only assumptions on your part.
“Was the assailant white, African-American, Hispanic, Indian or Asian?” the officer will likely ask you.
Your reply should be something like this: “Officer, when I look at a person I don’t see color or ethnicity. I see only a person.”
“Well, was the assailant a man or a woman?”
The proper answer again would be, “I don’t notice whether a person is a man or a woman for that would make me sexist. I see only a person.”
This answer is important because in this day and time you sometimes do not really know whether a person is a man or a woman without a close inspection.
Further, he or she may not yet have settled on a gender. That person may still be considering whether he/she is a man or a woman.
“Well, did the person look like a man?”
Today some men look like women and some women look like men. Just because the assailant had long hair doesn’t mean it was a woman and if the robber was bald that doesn’t mean it was actually a man.
“Officer, I just saw a person,” is both a truthful answer and the politically correct one. If it turns out you got the gender wrong, you run the risk of being called a sexist.
“Was the person old or young, short or tall?”
If you answer “young” you might be accused of degrading today’s youth and if you say “old” you might be bashing the elderly. And if you say “short” you could be making fun of “little people.”
Again, “I saw a person” is the safe play here.
By now the officer may be getting a little frustrated with you, but you must stand your politically correct ground.
“OK, buster, did this ‘person’ have any special characteristic, like did he/she have any tattoos or walk with a limp or anything?”
No, no, no. If the person had a tattoo and you mentioned it and you are against tattoos, you might answer in a manner that leads this officer to believe that you are prejudiced against a person with tattoos. Not good in a politically correct world. The same goes for piercings.
As for a limp, maybe the assailant was born with a limp. To say he/she walked or ran with a limp might be construed as making fun of a person with a disability.
“Well, can you at least tell me in which direction the assailant fled, to the right or to the left?”
Don’t go there. Now you’re getting into politics. If you say he went to the right, the cops might put out an all points bulletin for all Republicans and if you say he fled to the left, all Democrats might become suspects. Left and right are political directions these days. Just say “The person fled the scene.” That’s good cop talk.
See, being a witness is tougher than you thought. Aren’t you glad I provided you with some pointers in case you ever witness a crime?
By the way, I hope you took notes. There’ll be a quiz on this next week.