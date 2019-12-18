IT IS that time of the year.
Everybody is scurrying around shopping for Christmas gifts for young and old.
Older people are tough to buy for because they usually have everything. And if they don’t have it and they want it, they just go buy it.
Kids, however, are easy. They always have a list as long as the shoreline of California, gifts they just can’t live without.
Every Christmas, there seems to be one hot item for girls and one for boys. The problem is that Santa Claus can’t always find that special item because the elves at the factory didn’t make enough. That makes it tough on the old bearded guy.
I was thinking the other day about the gifts that were hot items when I was a child. Unlike today, most of those toys were popular year after year and not just for a single Christmas. I guess they just didn’t make as many different toys back then as they do now.
As explained in “A Christmas Story,” BB rifles were a big deal, especially for boys 10 or 12 years old. You have to remember that Western movies were big back in those days and every boy wanted to be a cowboy. And every cowboy, of course, needed a lever-action rifle to go after the bad guys.
He also needed a cap pistol with a belt and holster—sometimes two holsters as were worn by some of the Saturday matinee cowboys. Of course, he also needed a good supply of caps, which came in rolls.
Kids today probably don’t know anything about caps, but they were made with a tiny amount of gunpowder (like a percussion cap) that fired and made a gunshot sound when struck by the pistol’s hammer. You really needed a cap pistol to play cowboys.
Baseball gear was also popular. Bats, balls and gloves were on many boys’ Christmas lists. Those were the days of Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays and baseball was THE American game. Not many kids wanted footballs and basketballs. Baseball was the game of choice.
Electric trains were really big in the early 1950s, but they were costly and took up a lot of space. It was hard to set up an electric train every time you wanted to play with it, so the best idea was to attach the track to a 4-by-8 sheet of plywood that would slide under your bed when you were finished playing.
Trains came with all kinds of accessories, such as depots, trestles and water tanks (the old steam trains). You could also add different types of cars, as well as tunnels, loading docks and people.
One of the biggest kid crazes of the early 1960s was the electric football game. It was a thin metal board painted to look like a football field and it vibrated when you turned on the electricity.
The players were about an inch and a half high and had little pieces of flexible plastic under their cleats. There was also a tiny felt football.
You spent 10 minutes setting up the players in formation—offense and defense—and then turned on the electricity. Like ring around the rosie or a long row of standing dominoes, within about 10 seconds, all the players you had meticulously set up fell down.
The running back with the ball was supposed to move down the field and score, but I can’t remember ever seeing a single touchdown in all the times I played the game. You just stood all the players up, turned on the juice and watched them all fall down. Electric football, like many other games, was a big disappointment.
Electric trains and electric football were the first of the electronic toys, which now dominate the gift market. Later there were battery-powered toys that were popular in the late 1960s and early ’70s, but by then I was grown.
Then came Pong, and even as an adult I was playing with toys again.
Times and toys change. Kids today want cellphones and high-end electronic games for Christmas. Then they get old enough for a car and Santa is in real trouble.
From wooden dolls to cellphones, toys have come a long way. But what would Christmas be without them?
After all, when you come right down to it, Christmas is for kids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.