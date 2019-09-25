WITHIN HOURS of the recent attacks on two oil-producing facilities in Saudi Arabia, the talking heads were predicting that gasoline prices were likely to rise dramatically.
This forecast came true despite the fact that the United States is no longer dependent on foreign oil, or so the experts say.
Sure enough, gasoline prices went up. The attacks occurred Saturday morning, and by Saturday night, the owners of stores were out with their long-handled tools, changing the numbers on their elevated signs.
At the store where I usually buy my gas, the prices went from $2.21 per gallon to $2.44 per gallon almost overnight. Now, I’m no Wall Street oil broker, but I do have a pretty good grasp of economics, so I immediately started trying to figure out just how that could happen.
The gasoline in those underground tanks at my store—and all the others that also raised their prices almost instantly—was the same gasoline that had been selling for $2.21 before the attacks.
No tanker had arrived to put in more expensive gas. It would have been physically impossible for more expensive oil to have been transported from the Middle East and refined into gasoline within a 24-hour period.
The stockpile of crude oil in American refineries had not changed one iota from Saturday until Monday. Yet gasoline prices jumped 23 cents a gallon—about 10 percent—on the basis of a news story alone.
Can you say “price gouging”?
I understand that oil futures rose by about 10 percent after the attacks but they were for oil being purchased in two or three months. The cost of the oil already on hand did not go up nor did the cost of the gasoline in the tanks at stores.
When oil futures went up 10 percent the owners of stores and filling stations walked out their doors and raised the price on their gasoline by 10 percent.
Why? Because they could get away with it. They did not have a penny more invested in the tanks that were already full yet they raised their prices by some 23 pennies because they knew that the average American consumer is apparently not bright enough to figure all this out.
And even if he did understand there was little he could do about the almost instantaneous price mark-up because all the other stores were marking up their inventory, too.
With oil, there is no “trickle-down” effect. It does not take months or weeks or even days to bring the rise in oil prices to the gas pump. It literally occurs in a matter of hours.
But the “trickle-up” event takes infinitely longer. By Wednesday of last week—just four days after the attacks—it was announced that Saudi oil production would be back to normal within a week or so.
Did the price of gasoline instantly drop from $2.44 to $2.21 on that news? No way. Gas in my area is still selling for $2.44 a gallon.
It always happens that way. The weatherman says there is a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico that might damage oil rigs, and gasoline prices immediately go up.
There is no possible way that oil futures could have an effect on the gas in retail tanks 24 hours after those attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. It was just an opportunity for store owners to make more profit at the expense of their customers.
There is one more aspect of those Saudi attacks that bears discussing—the means by which they took place.
The perpetrator, whether it was Yemen or Iran, used drones to carry explosives. Drones. You know, those flying instruments that will soon be bringing packages to your door.
How long will it be before terrorists in this country and in other places around the world start using drones to inflict damage? How do you differentiate between drones carrying Amazon packages and drones carrying explosives in boxes made to look like Amazon packages?
The bad guys always seem to figure out a way to turn good technology into something that kills or maims.
Of course, this is nothing new. Cave men took clubs developed as tools to crack open coconuts and turned them into weapons to smash heads. Humans instinctively know how to turn good into evil.
And they know how to raise gas prices on the basis of a news story.
The “trickle down” is instantaneous. The “trickle up” takes forever.
The oil companies get the mine and the consumer gets the shaft.
It always happens.
