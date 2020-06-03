DONALD TRUMP is disappointed. He told me so.
In fact, he sometimes tells me three or four times a day, as does his son, Donald Jr.
In those poignant emails, father and son express serious disappointment in the fact that I have not sent money to the elder Trump’s reelection campaign.
Fifty dollars, $100, $250, $500. The Trumps are disappointed they haven’t received a check from me in one of those amounts.
Some emails remind me that Karl Rove and a host of other conservative Republicans have all emailed me and I have failed to reply. I am letting the party and the country down.
One email explained how God had recently spoken to the president concerning important matters of state and conscience. The Almighty apparently conversed directly with Trump and did not go through Jerry Falwell Jr., who I suspect was busy ordering “I hate Ralph Northam” masks.
To His credit, God didn’t tell Donald to throw a guilt trip on me because I hadn’t sent him a campaign contribution, at least the email didn’t say that. But then Trump probably keeps many of his conversations with God in confidence.
These Republicans are killing me. They’re worse than the callers from India wanting me to buy an extended policy on my vehicle warranty. They send dozens of emails every day, begging for money or beating up
on somebody.
Most start off with “Dear fellow conservative.” Hey! I am not a “fellow conservative” any more than I am a “fellow liberal.” I am a semi-humble Baptist in semi-good standing who is just trying to wade through the coronavirus pandemic. But then with masks on, I suppose we all look alike.
No, that’s not accurate. Many Republicans refuse to wear masks, in part because a Democratic governor has ordered them to. The Democrats, on the other hand, blame this whole virus situation on the Republicans. In America, even a tiny virus must wear a political label.
Sometimes I get 20 Republican emails a day. No joke. My inbox has 30 emails and 20 of them begin with “Dear fellow conservative.”
Some of the messages are rants about Hillary Clinton. The Republicans can’t get past Hillary, even though she lost the election almost four years ago. They still want to put her in jail for alleged high crimes and misdemeanors. But they seldom make specific charges. They just say she’s a crook and want her locked up.
I don’t get much email from Democrats. Maybe they wore their keyboards out trying to drum up support for Trump’s impeachment last year. Still, even at the height of that attack, the Democrats didn’t bombard me with email.
I have gotten several campaign emails from Joe Biden, but none have asked for money. Maybe God told Joe that anyone who only drops $1 in the basket on Sunday morning isn’t likely to send some crazy politician big bucks. The Almighty must have failed to warn Trump of my stinginess.
Sorry, Donald, but you’re wasting time on this “fellow conservative.” I gave you my vote the last time around and that’s about all you’re going to get from me other than a tomato sandwich when the
garden comes in.
I’m not sure why you would need my money anyway. You’re a man who supposedly is worth $10 billion and you paid for your own campaign in 2016. I really don’t think you need this old boy’s $50.
But don’t worry. I’m not going to send Biden any money, either. Big business will have to carry you both through this election.
Still, I wish you would tell those Republicans to stop inundating me with daily email. I hate to spend my time deleting it.
Some I don’t delete, however, like the one where God spoke directly to Trump. That’s worth keeping in case some skeptic reader thinks I’m making all this up.
Oh, and then there was one about this conservative Republican preacher who says that there is a mistake in the Bible. I’m keeping that, too.
Trump better be careful that he doesn’t get the hotline to Russia and the hotline to heaven mixed up. But then, I suppose Donald knows the difference between Vladimir Putin’s voice and that of God.
Meanwhile, Donald, tell your Republican friends to stop emailing me. I am no more a “fellow conservative” than you are.
