SUCCESS can sometimes result in unintended consequences, both good and bad.
Major lottery jackpot winners sometimes wind up broke in a few years or turn their backs on their friends and family after collecting a fortune.
Well, as we have seen, the University of Virginia’s victory in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament has resulted in some unintended consequences, such as the dismantling of a championship team in a matter of days.
Four of Virginia’s five starters—all underclassmen—have declared for the NBA draft. Now, suddenly, the team that would have been a sure No. 1 choice in next year’s preseason rankings will probably not be included in the Top 25.
The U.Va. players have achieved fame, so now they want fortune. Agents and NBA scouts have undoubtedly promised Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, DeAndre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite big bucks if they forgo the rest of their college careers in lieu of professional basketball contracts.
Had Virginia not won the NCAA championship, it is unlikely this mass declaring for the draft would have occurred. Maybe Hunter, who in most experts’ opinion is the best NBA prospect, would have considered jumping ship, but it is doubtful the other three players would have followed suit.
In fact, had Virginia not won the national title, it is doubtful that agents with dollar signs in their eyes would have been clawing at these players’ doors.
But success breeds fame and Virginia’s storybook run from losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2018 to winning it all in 2019 brought the team—and especially the four players mentioned above—accolades.
So, the agents convince the players to strike while the iron is hot, to parlay their newfound fame into big pro contracts. It is an offer too tempting to resist.
The dismantling of Virginia’s championship team, however, could very well be a turning point in college basketball. At some point, the NCAA needs to come up with rules that prohibit the NBA from completely destroying a team.
This all began almost a decade ago, with Kentucky's John Calipari recruiting a freshman class of elite players, most of whom were expected to be drafted by the NBA after their freshman years. It was the beginning of the “one-and-done” era.
Duke is in the same boat this year. Three of its starting freshmen stars will go into the draft and the Blue Devils will have to essentially start over next year.
But those situations are different. The freshmen at Kentucky and Duke were expected to showcase their talents for one college season and then move up to the NBA.
Virginia’s success was not based on several mega-talented freshmen, but on good players that Coach Tony Bennett molded into a strong team. The 2018-19 Cavaliers were a throwback to the days when a college team was really a college team.
Today, especially among the elite schools, college basketball is little more than an NBA minor league system. The days of “winning one for the Gipper” or “school and glory” are long gone. Now it is all about showcasing your talents to get to the big money.
If there is any integrity left in the NCAA, then that organization must come up with a plan to prevent the NBA from dismantling a team like Virginia.
Outlaw “one and done.” The NBA either drafts players out of high school or waits until their college eligibility is over. One-and-done situations as have occurred at Kentucky and Duke are a farce. Dismantling Virginia’s underclassmen team is an atrocity.
It is easy to see the Virginia situation from the viewpoint of the four Cavalier players. They go out on top with nothing left to prove. And, according to their agents, they make big bucks by jumping ship.
Meanwhile, Coach Bennett is left in the lurch and probably wondering why he didn’t take the UCLA job. Duke has a great recruiting class and will be fine next year. Virginia must almost start from scratch.
Come on, NCAA. Do the right thing. Robbing schools of underclassmen has got to stop.
Virginia is the ultimate case in point.