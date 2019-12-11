I WOULDN’T be a public school teacher today for love nor money.
It is not because teachers are paid poorly. No matter what some say, the pay and benefits are good, especially for small cities and towns. A new college graduate can start off at almost $45,000 a year and still get eight weeks off in the summer, one week at Thanksgiving, one week at spring break and two weeks at Christmas.
No, it is not the money that would keep me out of teaching, it is today’s social climate. Teachers have to battle everyone.
Some students lack a proper upbringing and demand to live life on their own terms. They have never been made to behave and they’re used to getting their own way. They don’t know the meaning of rules and have no interest in adhering to any regulation.
Then there are the parents. Some drop their kids off at day care at 7 in the morning and pick them up at 6 in the evening. They maybe—maybe—spend two hours with their children before they go to bed.
These parents don’t really know their children, with one exception: They know their kids are always right. If there is a problem, it is the teacher’s fault. Their child could never do anything wrong.
Some parents expect teachers to raise their children for them, but that upbringing should come with no discipline. If you raise your voice to their child or so much as touch their kid, they will sue you and have you fired.
Teachers also often have to put up with school administrators who don’t back them. The “screw up and move up” philosophy was never more relevant than in the public school system. Believe me, in dealing with schools for 50 years, I can attest to that fact.
I ran into a friend recently and asked if his wife was still teaching. He told me that she had retired, although she had initially planned to stay on several more years.
This elementary school teacher, he explained, had a student one day that refused to take his seat. For 15 minutes, she tried everything in her power to get the child to sit, but he absolutely refused. His behavior was disrupting the class, so she sent him to the principal’s office.
At the end of the class period, the principal came into her room and, in essence, told her that the child’s behavior was her fault because apparently she hadn’t taught him how to sit in a chair.
The teacher filled out her retirement papers a few days later.
More recently, there was the teacher in a Maryland suburb of Washington who, according to TV news reports (with a cellphone video as proof; this was apparently all planned) had a student stomp on her foot because she had called the girl’s parent to report a problem.
It was, of course, the teacher who got in trouble for retaliating. Maybe the instructor should have controlled her temper, but you can take only so much.
Add to all this the fact that Virginia teachers must now teach to a test (the state mandated Standards of Learning test) and are not allowed to give students a well-rounded education. If the kids don’t pass the SOLs, it is always the teacher’s fault, and administrators go wild if students fail because poor scores could cost them their jobs.
So, whether it is the student, the parents, the administrators or the Department of Education, the teacher always seems to wind up in the middle of every problem and takes the blame for everything.
Teachers are supposed to conduct classes without discipline, force students to learn when they refuse and be the scapegoat for administrators. And the job gets more political by the day.
Give me a ditch to dig anytime. I want no part of teaching in today’s society—no matter how much vacation time I get.
I think it really went down hill when Administrators advocated giving cell phones to kids in class. Administrators who didn’t want to deal discipline issues, and were sitting safe, snug and unaffected by the fallout in their offices. They abandoned the teachers and left them on the front lines. Administrators get to be the hero by approving cell phone use while making the teacher the bad guy when the privilege is abused... and abused it is. The Administrations have lost control, and it’s their own fault. Recommend removing the cell phones during instruction. Also make the Principal do their job and discipline the rule breakers. Don’t put this on the teachers, their job is hard enough.
