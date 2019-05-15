WELL, the money game with China is on.
Last week, President Trump initiated tariffs on goods from China and over the weekend, the Chinese government retaliated with tariffs on goods coming into China from the United States.
I know, Washington claims that this is not yet a trade war, but then Washington has been arguing for 60 years that Vietnam was merely a conflict. No matter what you call it, this tariff confrontation with China is going to be felt by the consumer.
If the experts are right, we can survive the financial impact. It is predicted that the new tariffs will cost each household about $750 a year. We may not like that, but most can live with it.
It is not the money I am worried about, however. While investigating the new tariffs, I discovered that one of the products impacted is toilet paper.
That’s right! Because of Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products, you and I will be paying higher prices for toilet paper.
Talk about a low blow! That is indeed hitting below the belt. That really rubs me the wrong way.
What will Americans do? We no longer have Sears and Roebuck catalogs and that corncobs won’t flush. No matter what the tariff, we will have to pay.
Remember the old saying, “Washington runs on toilet paper?” Well, that was never truer than it is today. The bill for congressional toilet paper is already astronomical. Think how much it will cost the taxpayer under this new tariff.
And it could get worse. Suppose the Chinese decide to retaliate by cutting off America’s supply of toilet paper. What do we do then? Can you imagine going into a public restroom and finding that there is no toilet paper?
If, as the old commercial stated, “Diarrhea can make even strong men cry,” then a toilet paper shortage could make the greatest nation in the world weep.
The Chinese could even up the ante. If Trump keeps pushing, they could not only take away our toilet paper, but also slip laxatives into our fortune cookies. Think of the weeping and wailing that would result from that strategy!
I wonder if President Trump realized things could get this serious when he brought up this whole tariff deal a year ago. Did his advisers warn him about the impact of tariffs on toilet paper?
I mean, we’re talking about serious stuff here. Expensive toilet paper could break us, but no toilet paper could (pardon the pun) wipe us off the map!
No toilet paper in a paperless society? What would we do? We may live in the digital age, but I don’t think computers would do the job if the Chinese refused to sell us toilet paper.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m heading right down to the supermarket to get me a long-term supply of toilet paper before the prices rise or a shortage occurs.
My advice to President Trump is to back off. This tariff situation has suddenly become more serious than even he anticipated. We are suddenly a nation on the brink of disaster.
Yes, we are a resilient people and I think we can survive a nuclear winter. But a month without toilet paper? I seriously doubt we could handle a crisis like that.
Man, this really stinks!