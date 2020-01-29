Two big questions will be answered Sunday.
Will the groundhog see his shadow? And can the San Francisco 49ers’ defense stop the Kansas City Chief’s high-powered offense?
The last time I checked, Las Vegas was making the Chiefs a one-point favorite over the 49ers. I don’t think it will be that close. I’d make Kansas City a 10-point favorite. But then what do I know? I’m a baseball fan.
As for the groundhog, well, I couldn’t find any Vegas odds on Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow. There’s not much to that anyway. Anyone who believes that one Pennsylvania groundhog can control six weeks of weather all across the United States is probably in Sin City betting on the Washington Redskins to win the Super Bowl.
Speaking of the Redskins, I heard an interesting discussion the other day.
“Washington needs a new coach,” a guy was telling his friend. “Ron Rivera has been in town four weeks now and the Redskins haven’t won a single game since he arrived.”
Good point.
I can’t wait for the Super Bowl each year. No, it is not because I am a rabid football fan or because I get excited over the halftime show and another possible wardrobe malfunction.
It is not even the commercials that get me all worked up. In the beginning, some were pretty good, but in recent years a few have become so far out that I can’t tell what product they’re advertising. They have also been getting too political. I’m not watching to support a cause. I’m watching to see football.
No, these are not the reasons I look forward to the Super Bowl. The game gets me excited because I know it is the end of football and that baseball is just around the corner. Three weeks from now, pitchers and catchers will be in spring training camps and a month from now there will be games on TV.
As I have often said, there are only two seasons in the year as far as I’m concerned—baseball season and the off season.
Speaking of baseball, rumor has it that a concerned citizen called the police the other day to report signs missing from his street. The police chief rounded up all the usual suspects—25 Houston Astros players.
Teams have been stealing their opponents’ signs since the first third base coach touched his nose and his ear. Did anyone really think that no one would use all available technology to aid in the thefts?
Washington fans were happy to see the Nationals re-sign Ryan Zimmerman last week. He is unquestionably a good guy and an asset to the team. I just hope he stays healthy. The Nats will need his bat this summer.
Yes, baseball is just around the corner, but there is that month of sports purgatory between the Super Bowl and the first spring training baseball games. If you’re not a hockey or and NBA fan—and I’m neither—that only leaves college basketball to fill the gap.
ACC fans don’t have much to look forward to next month. Duke and Florida State seem to be the cream of the conference’s crop, but neither is a powerhouse.
In fact, there is no clear cut top dog in all of college basketball. Why, this might even be perennial bridesmaid Gonzaga’s year to win the national championship by default.
But the sleepers for the title are San Diego State and Dayton. It is about time a no-name team finished on top.
One thing is certain: Being selected as No. 1 in the polls is the kiss of death.
Remember also that this is a Leap Year and February has an extra day. I met a guy recently who said he would turn 20 on Feb. 29. He was born in 1940.
February is still the shortest month of the year and after this muddy winter I’ll be glad when it is gone and March arrives.
Oh, no! March! That month has almost no redeeming qualities. It is usually cold and wet and windy.
But there is baseball in March and Daylight Saving Time begins in March. Those are two things to live for.
Of course, there is one thing that could brighten up February—a good blizzard. There is nothing more dismal than a blizzard-less winter.
I don’t think it will happen.
But then that old groundhog will have the final say. I hope it is a bright sunny day in Pennsylvania Sunday.
And I think the Chiefs will win by two touchdowns.
