A VIRAL blizzard has been forecast and people are getting prepared. Already stores are reportedly running out of toilet paper.
Last month, we were worried about the government taking away our guns—for our own protection, of course. This month we are worried about the government forbidding us from leaving our homes—for our own protection, of course.
The hope is that a strict quarantine—if one becomes necessary—will slow or even stop the spread of the latest edition of the coronavirus (the common cold is one variety of this virus) for the time being.
That would give us time to develop a vaccine (similar to the flu shot) to protect the population when this virus resurfaces, which, like the cold and the flu, is highly likely.
Quarantining 320 million people for an extended period of time would be a pretty big task for a country with thousands of homeless people and a nation that can’t even secure its border with Mexico.
Does anyone believe that a strict quarantine is a realistic expectation for a nation that eats out two or three times a day? More people might die from Big Mac attacks than from the virus.
If a quarantine was put into effect, the government would have to provide counselors for those deprived of Whoppers and KFC chicken. Remember, if everyone is locked away in their own homes, there will be no Grubhub or Amazon deliveries.
Realizing that attempts at a quarantine are possible, some people are beginning to prepare by stocking up on toilet paper.
Why toilet paper? Well, the three staples for a snowstorm are bread, milk and toilet paper. Bread and milk have expiration dates and can’t be purchased until the last minute. Toilet paper lasts a long time.
Can you imagine the panic if the government told the people that starting tomorrow they must go into quarantine for an undetermined amount of time—maybe as long as a month? Store shelves would be empty in two hours. Still, there would not be enough essentials for everyone and tempers would flare. It would not be a pretty sight.
Right here it should be pointed out that isolating all Americans would be more than impractical; it would be impossible. Many people would absolutely refuse to stay cooped up in their homes and that would require military and police intervention.
Meanwhile, with businesses closed and everyone off the streets, undesirables would be out in force and looting would be rampant. Police and soldiers cannot guard every single person every minute of the day.
Moreover, the police and military that are patrolling the streets might well be passing the virus on to others as they go about their duties.
How will you occupy your time if you are quarantined for two weeks or a month? If everyone is in lockdown mode, there will be no one running the TV or radio stations because they will all be restricted to their homes.
What happens if your toilet fails while you are quarantined? Plumbers won’t be allowed to leave their homes, either. A family of four spending a month in a home without a working toilet would be a worse health hazard than the virus.
Then there’s the walking of the family dog. Taking Rover down the street would be a no-no. And remember, many townhouses have no backyards. You would have to un-house train your dog very quickly or he would explode.
The point here is that quarantining an entire country is absolutely impossible. Yes, I know that this is what they are attempting to do in Italy, but I wonder just how effective their efforts are.
In the end, I suspect that the present strain of the coronavirus will have to run its course like the annual version of the flu. And, like the flu, it will likely evolve into a slightly different strain when it reappears, so any vaccine we develop now would probably not fully protect us.
Humans will always be battling microbes. That’s just a fact of nature. Viruses will forever be preying on us.
Once a virus gets a foothold, it will spread in a world where oceans are no longer barriers. Quarantines didn’t work in China and they likely won’t work in the United States.
I agree with President Trump that we shouldn’t panic and I hope our fearless leader understands that a quarantine won’t work in a highly mobile nation.
Despite what you see on the nightly news, this is not the end of the world. We just need to take common-sense precautions as we would during flu season and not panic.
But if buying toilet paper makes you feel more secure, then go for it.
