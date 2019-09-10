YOU better get out your wolfsbane, your garlic necklaces and your silver crosses because tomorrow may be the spookiest and unluckiest day of all time.
It will be Friday the 13th, and there will be a full moon. How does that grab you? That’s even more frightening than a full moon on Halloween.
Be extremely cautious Friday because there may be evil spirits lurking behind every gravestone. Avoid spooky old houses, don’t walk under any ladders and, by all means, don’t break a mirror.
If you walk outside Friday night and think you hear coyotes howling, you could be wrong. Those mournful sounds could be coming from wolves or worse yet, werewolves (recently arrived from London). Lon Cheney may be out there on the back 40, howling.
And if someone looks at the palm of your hand tomorrow beware, because it could be a werewolf searching for the pentagram on his next victim.
Friday night will be so unlucky that half the high school football teams that play will lose. So if your team doesn’t win, don’t blame the coach or the players. Blame the date. Friday the 13th is unlucky enough. Throw in a full moon and you are doomed! Doomed, I say!
If you look up in the sky you may see all your old high school teachers—the ones you couldn’t stand—riding across the face of that full moon on their broomsticks. This, too, will be their night to howl.
Ordinarily we would just chalk up a full moon on Friday the 13th as a coincidence or a natural phenomenon, but not in today’s world. The Democrats are accusing the Republicans of creating this unlucky day and the Republicans are blaming the Democrats.
The liberals say the conservatives are responsible for allowing the full moon to occur on Friday the 13th and the conservatives argue that it is all the liberals’ fault.
President Trump, who is still trying to determine if Alabama is a state on the East Coast—or a state at all, is reportedly releasing a statement saying this Friday the 13th/full moon business is fake news drummed up by the media.
Others say this is all just a big publicity stunt dreamed up by Madison Avenue and the large chain stores to make the world spookier so they can sell more Halloween products.
Whatever the reason, I’m taking this unlucky conjunction of space and time seriously. I may just stay in bed all day and pull the covers up over my head.
A full moon on Friday the 13th is something right out of a Nostradamus quatrain. I’m like Barney Fife. There are things out there science can’t explain and most of them come together on Friday the 13th when there is a full moon.
There is only one way Friday’s situation could be worse, and that would be if there was also a solar eclipse. Man! That would be a triple whammy so great it could trigger an extinction-level event.
But let’s not even think about that. A full moon on Friday the 13th is bad enough. I’m nervous just thinking about it.
So be very careful tomorrow. If you have a garlic necklace, wear it to work. And if you hear howling in the woods, stay inside and lock the doors.
And if you see my old fourth-grade teacher flying across the moon, don’t tell her where I live.
