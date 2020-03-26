As Andre Pineda was trying to come to grips last week with the way the coronavirus was darkening everyday life, the Fredericksburg resident began looking for a ray of light.
The president of the Darbytown Civic Association found one in music.
Inspired by the people of Italy, a country that has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, he called on folks in the association, via Facebook, to find some Italian music and play it for an hour on their porches, front steps and front yards at 11 a.m. last Saturday.
“I have a little portable speaker and I found some Italian music on Pandora,” said Pineda, who lives on Caroline Street. “My family and I ended up spending two hours out there, doing some gardening and yard work, rocking on the porch and saying hello to neighbors who passed by.”
He saw a photograph of Italians out on balconies doing the same thing as the coronavirus hit. He thought it was something that could bring people some happiness, and show sympathy for those suffering and coping with the virus elsewhere.
“I knew it was maybe a little hokey, but thought it was also kind of fun,” he said.
It motivated him to keep the call going, and expand it. This week, he suggests that people all over our region play Chinese music at 11 a.m. Saturday to honor folks suffering there.
He’s even come up with a schedule for Saturdays to come, picking music by the order in which countries were hit with the coronavirus.
In earlier times, it might have been hard to come up with ways to find all these different types of music, but with streaming services like Pandora, or by simply searching out music on the internet, it’s not that hard to put together an hour’s worth of music from any country in the world.
Pineda said many folks have small, portable speakers than can be connected to their smartphones to play any music.
“This Saturday, it’s supposed to rain, but folks could still play it in their homes or out on covered porches,” said Pineda. “Playing Chinese music is a great way to honor and show respect for those people who have suffered and fought the virus there.
“At a time when so many things are impossible to do and when so many things are being canceled, I see it as a way to have a sense of community and to brighten up a day,” he said. “Last week, I think it brought some people out of their houses so we could at least see each other a bit.”
Pineda thought the civic association was a good place to start, noting that it typically would be holding candidates’ forums for the upcoming city election. At other times of the year, the group has outdoor movie nights, a cookout and pursues different civic projects.
Pineda’s family has a pretty eclectic taste in music.
He admits that finding music from places such as Austria and Switzerland is difficult, but worth the effort, and not impossible.
In a note sent out to members of the Darbytown group this week, he suggested that folks who take part can just, “Read the paper, garden, sit and wave, whatever works for you. The point is that we are in this together and we are fortunate to live in a great, welcoming neighborhood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.