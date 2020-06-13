As protesters marched in downtown Fredericksburg Saturday afternoon, people began arriving at Market Square for a Black Lives Matter event aimed at bringing people together through the power of music.
BLM Unity in the Community opened with a performance by the Young Expressions Dance Team and Majorette Team, followed by the Ashleigh Chevalier Band.
“I just want to say that for me and my band, all lives cannot matter until black lives matter and we support you in unity and change,” Chevalier said at the beginning of their set.
A crowd of about 100 people sat along the sides of Market Square, on its benches or in folding chairs that they’d brought as she began singing “Raise Your Head.” More trickled in as the evening progressed. Many wore masks and T-shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” or “I Can’t Breathe.”
Kim Cummings of southern Stafford got there early and found a shady spot to sit with her friend from her sorority. She’d taken part in a prayer march at Old Mill Park that morning, and wanted to be at Unity in the Community for the music.
It is a universal language. The beat brings people together, they agreed.
They added that protests they’ve taken part in are a first step toward change, but need to be followed by conversation with such organizations as the Chamber of Commerce and the NAACP, and then going to the polls. If officials don’t take the necessary actions, they should be voted out, they said.
“I have a black son, and I worry every day about the inequalities that he has to deal with,” said Cummings’ friend. “They deserve the same opportunities as everybody else. They work so hard.”
Katie Mahoney, who’s been among those who prayed at the slave auction block for years before it was removed recently, said that she’s excited to see the unity of blacks and whites in breaking down racial barriers. She said the city’s peaceful and passionate protest marches have set an example for the country.
“As a Christian, I really believe we should be at the tip of the spear in speaking about love,” she said. “We need to love one another.”
Unity in the Community was the brainchild of Cantrele “Armani” Washington, who will organize his seventh Peace in da Paint in Mayfield this summer. He said that he thought Fredericksburg needed unity, and reached out Wednesday to Vernon Green, a Stafford businessman who has organized two youth forums in the wake of the recent protest marches, and Joe Porter, a friend who’s a Fredericksburg police officer.
Porter told him that the event should be in a public gathering place in the city, and not in Mayfield. Washington, whose Major League Band played in the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s summer concert series last year, got FAM President and CEO Sara Poore’s approval to use Market Square.
He asked a diverse group of musicians to volunteer to play at Unity in the Community. Besides his band and Chevalier’s, they were the Don Brown Experience and Faithful Connection, along with DJ Hurricane.
Between sets, Myesha Wilson, who’s on the staff of Black Building Love and Close Connections, gave a heartfelt speech about the problem of racism in Virginia.
“I’m tired of hearing my 13-year-old son ask, ‘Why does my black skin come with a death threat?’ ” she said. “I told him I would fight for him so he would not have to march in the streets for his humanity.”
Wilson said that America is founded on racism, and its foundation needs to be torn up and made anew. She added that while she doesn’t want whites to speak for blacks, they can pave the way for black voices to be heard.
“I want you to leave here ready to take action,” Wilson said. “Let’s make some real change. It’s about time.”
