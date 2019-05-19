Downtown Fredericksburg woke up a little earlier than usual Sunday morning. The commercial thoroughfare that typically doesn’t see much foot traffic before midmorning was alive with cowbells chiming, a string band covering Queen and the cheers of a crowd when the first runner of the Marine Corps Historic Half marathon ran down Caroline Street at 7:43 a.m.
When he ran by, escorted by police cruisers and with the second runner hot on his lead, the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society performed its first English country dance of the day in front of Sammy T’s.
And the fanfare continued through the last runner to make it through downtown’s thunder alley after 10 a.m.
April Peterson, co-owner of River Rock Outfitter and president of the Fredericksburg VA Main Street, Inc. board, said the group started its “Thunder Alley” event three years ago to encourage runners when they get downtown, which is also the halfway point of the race.
Main Street offered free coffee, treats and 500 cowbells to attendees and publicized Caroline and Princess Anne streets as prime cheering spots for locals.
“We are such a community of veterans,” Peterson said. “Even our business, we are a Marine-owned business. We want to be loud and give them a complete surprise to hear all of this, look up and see a downtown that’s alive. They’ll look up at the buildings, see the businesses, and want to come back.”
Main Street’s hubs of activity were centered around the Visitor’s Center, Italian Station, Goolrick’s and Fraser Wood Elements.
Outside Goolrick’s, Cecilia Tueros held up a sign imploring her husband, David DelCastillo, to “Hurry up, I’m Hungry!” She is seven months pregnant, so she couldn’t run with him. But she was excited to be there and support him with his parents.
Across the street, in front of Picker’s Supply was the Double Koru Rock Orchestra, a group of student string musicians serenading the runners with their renditions of songs by Queen.
Just down the street, also cheering along thunder alley, were Barry and Sandy Yatt, who came down from Arlington to support their son, Ben Yatt, with his girlfriend, Kalika Lakhi.
“It’s his first time running in this,” Barry Yatt said. “He is really excited.”
They came to Fredericksburg just for the day but said the town was charming and had really grown since the last time they were here years ago.
While waiting for Ben to run by, they encouraged other runners and shook cowbells.
Just one block over on Princess Anne Street, Jeremy Harrison and Beth Black were leading the cheering at their restaurant Foode.
For the second year, they gave out out Paul’s doughnut holes with bakery owner Neil Glancey. They had 800 to give away to runners looking for a sugar rush at the middle of the race.
The cheering was not confined to thunder alley, though. On William Street, locals turned out to cheer for friends and family.
Vivify Burger & Lounge owner Aby Bethem came out early to cheer for her friends before opening her business for lunch.
She brought out a pot and spoon to make noise for employee Emily Elliott, who ran by at 8:30 a.m.
On the next block, Jan and Bjorn Bieneck were seated. The couple live downtown and didn’t know anyone running, but wanted to support the event and be part of the action.
They brought out their morning coffee pot, mugs, chairs, a table and their paper to William Street. It’s the same setup they have every Sunday, just in the midst of a race.
Jan Bieneck said when they went out to eat the night before, she could tell that runners and other out-of-towners were here patronizing businesses and helping the commercial corridor thrive.
“It’s so nice,” she said, “to live in a town like this. We just wanted to support it. It’s exciting to see this happening in our town.”