Heading out to a special preview of the “Downton Abbey” movie at Paragon Theaters last Thursday night, Debbie and Bill Bell of Stafford County had a unusual concern.
Like others who attended the sneak preview of the movie that fans of the TV series are anxiously awaiting, the Bells followed the theater’s suggestion to “dress to impress the Crawleys,” the British family of characters who call the fictitious Downton Abbey home.
As they set off, Debbie looked regal in her flowing outfit and Bill seemed ready for a Downton bird shoot in his bow tie, tweed vest and driving cap.
But because Bill drove the couple to the sold-out preview in their 1923 Model T Speedster—an Indy 500 car with no top—the forecast of rain posed a threat.
But because the celebration wrapped the night in a sort of nostalgic magic, no rain fell. You could almost hear Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, the dowager countess of Grantham, exclaim, “It wouldn’t dare!”
For those not rabid fans of the PBS series, it may be hard to understand why preview attendees went to the trouble of pulling on glittery dresses, putting fancy fasteners in their hair and sliding on shiny slippers to see a preview of the big-screen follow-up a week early. The movie opens nationally Friday.
This columnist gets it. He was and is a big fan of Grand-mah-mah Violet, her sometimes foil Baroness Isobel (Penelope Wilton), all the Crawleys and the “downstairs” standouts Carson, Mrs. Hughes, Anna and Mr. Bates.
But venturing into the upstairs lounge at the Paragon Village 12 theaters Thursday night, where the Downton diehards were gathered, it was hard to know how to tap into the buzz. I went from fan group to fan group asking questions such as “Why are you here?” and “Who’s your favorite character and why?”
None were more excited than Fredericksburg’s Laura Gilchrist and her daughter, Laura Gilchrist, born on the very same day of the year as her mother.
Fans of the show from its start, they watched it together when possible, before daughter Laura headed off to college and recently, earned a master's in museum studies at the University of Lester in England.
“I wanted to visit the house that’s Downton Abbey in the series while there, but it was considerably farther south than Lester, so I never did,” said the younger Gilchrist, who like her mother, was wearing a black gown with pearls. “But I did get to visit Basildon Park, where some interior scenes were shot.”
Sharing the same opinion as almost everyone there, the two Laura Gilchrists’ favorite characters are Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), with Maggie Smith’s dowager countess a close second.
Friends Erin Herbert, Natalie Randolph and Donna Alexander, all from Spotsylvania County, came bedecked in flapper-era gowns of purple, black and blue with headwear and gloves to match.
Items they just pulled from their wardrobes?
“No, most of it ordered this week from Amazon,” said Herbert, something echoed by many attendees who counted on the mail-order behemoth to round out their Downton Abbey-like looks.
This trio was all Team Violet, saying they love nothing more than when Maggie Smith’s character tangles with Wilton’s Isobel.
A larger group taking sustenance from pizzas before the show were teachers from Cedar Forest Elementary in Spotsylvania, whose water-cooler talk on Mondays for years was about the latest Downton episode.
Peggy Taft, Jamie McBride, Petra Spaulding, Sarah Ramey and Jennifer Crandol said what they wanted from the film was happy endings; plenty of Lady Mary, Lady Rose and Violet; no one dying and a good sense of how characters’ lives have played out since the series.
The group also liked the idea that the series and now this movie help financially to support the real-life Highclere Castle, which stands in on exteriors for Downton.
Perhaps the best explanation of the evening as to why the series was so popular came from Amy Limbrick of Stafford County, who attended the preview evening with her mother-in-law, Joan Limbrick.
“It was such a fascinating look back at another time and place,” said the attendee, who was dressed in a full flapper cap and stylish day dress. “It focused on the divisions between upstairs and downstairs, and had a soap opera aspect that kept your attention.”
She noted that it also delivered the message that many of life’s problems are the same upstairs or down.
