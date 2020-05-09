Jenn Shiflett isn’t sure where the nickname came from—did one of her two kids start calling her the “drill sergeant mom” or did she refer to herself that way?
Whatever the origin, the Spotsylvania County mother doesn’t doubt she’s earned the title during the COVID-19 crisis.
She is the branch director of contact tracing and case management with the Rappahannock Area Health District and her husband, Mark, also works in health care, so she says “there’s double trouble for us.”
But they have always taken extra measures to avoid bringing home whatever communicable disease they come in contact with, be it tuberculosis, viral meningitis or the flu.
Their kids never blinked an eye about it.
“It’s not a big deal to them for mom and dad to be on the front lines,” the mother said, “because mom and dad are always on the front lines.”
What’s different this go-round is that their children—one in high school, the other in college—have been put on lockdown as part of the state’s stay-at-home order. Because their “drill sergeant mom” spends long work days tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, Jenn Shiflett takes that order seriously.
“They have friends that are still hanging out, still going places in the same car, and I’m not really allowing that to happen,” she said. “I know social distancing is making everyone weary, and my household is no exception. And I understand why everyone has levels of anxiety or fear at this time because it affects all of us on a personal level.”
That’s especially true for someone like Shiflett, who seemingly never gets away from the virus. She and others involved in contact tracing reach out to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, then develop a list of “close contacts,” people who also may have been exposed. They’re also called, given information about quarantining and monitoring symptoms and encouraged to seek hospital care if their conditions worsen.
When the pandemic started in March, there were five Virginia Department of Health workers—four nurses and one epidemiologist—working on contact tracing. That team has grown to 30 and includes 17 employees and 13 volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps who are scrambling to keep up with increased numbers.
As of Saturday, there wer 727 confirmed cases in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylania and Stafford.
“We can’t keep ahead of this right now,” Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the local health district, said last week. “We’re pulling in as many of our staff as we can.”
Stern hoped the local district might get up to 25 more workers to help with the crisis, but the state is under a hiring freeze. He said more than half of the workers in the district’s five health departments have been moved from their regular duties to work on COVID-19 cases.
Shiflett is among them. Before she started directing contact tracing and working with representatives from 20 local long-term care facilities on protocols to prevent the spread of the virus—the other part of her job—she focused on testing, treatment and community education about sexually transmitted infections.
‘A NEW ABNORMAL’
The virus is on her mind at home, too. Her husband is a flight paramedic who transports what he calls “the sickest of the sick,” including those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of having it.
It’s a good thing the Shifletts have a basement, because that’s where he’s spent much of his time since early March. Too bad he can’t watch sports; “I’m missing hockey something fierce,” he said.
Every time he comes in contact with a patient who might have the virus, he self-quarantines himself downstairs to avoid exposing his family. Last week, when The Free Lance–Star photographed the couple, Mark Shiflett had just completed his two-week isolation. Two days later, he faced potential exposure again, and his wife said the clock started all over again.
She’s able to work from home three days a week, and the couple developed a household plan at the onset of the pandemic.
“Because he was at highest risk, he banned me from going to the grocery store and gas station,” she said. “I only go to work and go home.”
“There’s no point exposing both of us,” he added. “We can’t both be down with two kids.”
Like other couples whose relationships revolve around their work in health care, he said dealing with protective gear and self-quarantining are part of life, but that doesn’t mean the current situation bears any semblance to normal.
“I definitely wouldn’t call it a new normal,” he said. “I would call it a new abnormal.”
CONTROLLING THE SPREAD
When Jenn Shiflett and her contact tracers first started calling people to tell them they may had been exposed to COVID-19, she said people on the other line “got a little squirrely.” They weren’t necessarily afraid of the virus, but that the call was bogus.
“We’re not accused of being scam artists nearly as much as before,” she said.
While cases have increased, the amount of contact tracing has decreased for people who’ve followed stay-at-home orders and left their houses only for essential needs, Jenn Shiflett said. But for those who still travel the Interstate 95 corridor and whose work takes them to densely populated areas in Northern Virginia, which also have the highest case numbers in the state, there are still plenty of people to contact when someone gets the virus.
The most frequent question asked of the contact tracers is how those who have tested positive can keep their children or elderly parents who live with them safe. Workers stress the need for self-isolation for up to two weeks until their symptoms pass and there’s no fever for at least three days.
“Contact tracing is a really powerful public health tool to control the spread of the virus,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
As for the Shifletts, they’ve undertaken the same measures she practiced during her 15 years as an emergency-room nurse. Their 20-year-old daughter, who’s working at a grocery store, does the same.
Everyone changes clothes and showers as soon as they come home. No one sits on the furniture wearing scrubs or work clothes. Shoes are kept outside.
And no one leaves home except for work, or as is the case with Mark Shiflett, to get groceries. Their 16-year-old son, who hasn’t been able to get his driver’s license because school closed before he could take behind-the-wheel instruction, can’t leave the yard.
“They don’t go to the store, they don’t go out, they don’t have any interactions with people,” said the drill sergeant mom.
