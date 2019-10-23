Do you have expired or unused prescription medicine at home?
Get rid of it on Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The nationwide event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies nationwide, helps people dispose of drugs safely.
“All too often we have seen opioid addiction start at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescription drugs fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. “Disposing of these drugs safely at a specified Drug Takeback Day location is an easy way for Virginians to get rid of these potentially dangerous unused prescriptions. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes out of your weekend to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of. Just this simple step makes our homes and communities safer and helps to fight the devastating opioid epidemic.”
The public can bring out-of-date or unused drugs to one of several collection centers throughout the state. There’s a list on the twice-annual event’s website, Takebackday.dea.gov. Local take-back locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the latest available data, the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 51.3 percent of those 12 and older who misused prescription pain relievers in the past year got them from a friend or relative, including 3.2 percent who took them without asking.
Even if prescriptions aren’t deliberately misused, they can put people at risk. According to the National Capital Poison Center, pain medications are the most frequent cause of fatalities in children under age 6 that are reported to Poison Control.
Other reasons to take back drugs include the environment. Although pharmaceuticals in the water supply are not thought to pose a threat to human health, they can affect animal health and behavior. In the past, officials told people to flush their unused pharmaceuticals. Today, they recommend taking back drugs to keep them out of waterways.
The take-back program isn’t designed for illicit substances, and officials discourage participants from turning in insulin syringes or asthma inhalers because they can harm collectors. This spring, nearly 5,000 law enforcement agencies took part in the effort. They collected more than 468 tons of drugs. Thus far, the program is responsible for collecting 5,908 tons of drugs.
Can’t make it to a take-back event? The DEA recommends taking meds from bottles, mixing them into something unappealing, such as used cat litter, and throwing them away in a sealed bag or container. Because some prescription drugs are potentially deadly, the Food and Drug Administration recommends flushing certain drugs—such as fentanyl—instead of throwing them in the trash. For a list, visit bit.ly/drugflushlist.
Fredericksburg-area drug take-back locations include:
- Mary Washington Hospital, Tompkins-Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg
- Wegmans, 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg
- Chancellor’s Village, main entrance parking area, 12100 Chancellors Village Lane, Fredericksburg
- Mary Washington Healthcare Emergency and Outpatient Center, under the awning, Lee’s Hill, 10401 Spotsylvania Ave.,
- Walmart Supercenter (Southpoint), 10001 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, under main entrance awning, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Fredericksburg
- CVS (Courtland Commons), parking lot, 9767 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania
- Stafford Hospital Center, south side of building, near ER, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., Stafford
- Quantico Marine Corps Exchange, 4806 Russell Road, Quantico
- Walmart, 2533 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove
- Walmart Supercenter, parking lot, 16375 Merchant Lane, King George
- Caroline Square Shopping Center, parking lot near Rite Aid Pharmacy, 104 W. Broaddus Ave., Bowling Green
- CVS Pharmacy, parking lot, 18048 Jefferson Davis Highway, Ruther Glen
- Virginia State Police Division II Headquarters, 15148 State Police Road, Culpeper
- Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, 1 Woolfolk Ave., Louisa
- Orange Pharmacy, front sidewalk, 130 West Main St., Orange
- CVS Pharmacy, front sidewalk, 308 Radney Road, Orange
