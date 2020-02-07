Fredericksburg’s School Board has named Timothy Duffy as James Monroe High School’s new principal.
He succeeds Taneshia Rachal, who is now the school system’s school improvement officer.
Duffy began his tenure with the city’s school division in 2007 as a teacher at Walker–Grant Middle School. Since then he has served as an assistant principal at Walker–Grant and James Monroe. He has also served on City Council since 2014.
Duffy has a bachelor’s degree in history and mathematics from Mary Washington College, and both a master’s degree and a doctorate in history from the University of Virginia.
—Cathy Jett
