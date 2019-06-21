Riverbend High School rising senior John P. Law Jr. survived a bout with cancer when he was just 5 years old.
So when it came time for him to choose an Eagle Scout project, he chose a way to memorialize children whose battle with the disease did not have a happy ending.
John, now 17, partnered with the Fairy Godmother Project to relandscape the front of the Chancellor Community Center, where his Boy Scout Troop 847 meetings are held, to create a memorial for 11 local children who died from cancer.
John just planned on replacing an old bench, but while talking with Spotsylvania County officials to get his project approved, they asked him to complete a few other projects at the center, too.
John didn’t hold a formal fundraiser for his project, opting instead to ask family and friends for donations, as well as Meadows Farms and Home Depot. With less than $500, concrete and wood donated by Home Depot and a gift card from Meadows Farms, John was ready to start his project.
He hired an excavator to come in and take out the five old concrete pillars and put in four new ones to help hold the new bench in place. He also redid the pergola around the bench and relandscaped the front of the community center.
For the bench, John had a plaque made that is engraved with his name, his face and his Scout troop. It reads: “In memory of 11 local children that died of cancer.” The names of the 11 children who died are engraved onto a separate plaque that John had made for the Fairy Godmother Project with money he had left over from his fundraiser.
When he finally finished in September 2017, John said he felt proud. “I managed to get it done,” he said, “for the kids that died.”
John started his service project knowing that he wanted to dedicate it to something within the pediatric community. After at least a year of making meals for the Fairy Godmother Project with his mom, it wasn’t hard to find something to dedicate his project to—the 11 children who John dedicated the bench to were members of the Fairy Godmother Project when they died.
Although John never knew them personally, their connection through the Fairy Godmother project was enough.
John’s battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma began in August 2007, shortly after doctors found an overgrown tonsil, explained his mother, Stacey Coolican. They planned to do surgery to remove it and ordered a CAT scan. After one of the radiologists found a spot, they decided to do a biopsy.
“They thought it was going to be a thyroid, then when they did the biopsy ... they determined it was cancer,” said Coolican.
John underwent two years of chemotherapy before being cleared by doctors in 2009. As a result of the chemotherapy, he has some memory retrieval problems .
“Think about it in terms of a filing cabinet, so when you want to file things you normally put them in a file and they label the file so that it’s easy to retrieve those things that are in the file. John’s brain is a filing cabinet with no files,” said Coolican, using the analogy the doctors gave her. “So everything is just thrown in there, so that when you ask him a question or if he has to remember something, he’s got to go digging through every single paper, every single thing he’s ever come across in his brain before he can get the answer.”
But that hasn’t held John back. In addition to becoming the only Eagle Scout in his troop, he finished his junior year at Riverbend with a 3.946 GPA.
It’s not the first time he’s overcome a challenge to excel at academics.
He was in kindergarten when he was first diagnosed with cancer, which required him to be home bound. When John struggled at school in the first grade to the point where officials told his mother he would be held back, Coolican pulled him out for intensive home-schooling.
With the help of his teacher, she said, John was able to catch up in two weeks. Surprised, school officials allowed him to move up to the second grade.
“They had already done all the paperwork to retain him in first grade, so that was a really big deal. That’s how much progress he made—how hard he wanted to go to second grade,” said Coolican.
Since becoming an Eagle Scout, John has continued to advance in Scouting. In April, he was awarded his first bronze Eagle Palm, a badge given for completing five more badges than the ones necessary to become an Eagle Scout.
For the Palm, he completed the scholarship badge, the music badge, the genealogy badge, the coin collecting badge and the dog care badge.
John will be presented his Palm later in the summer at his Troops Court of Honor.