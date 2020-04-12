It was not the roar of speeding race cars heard at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg on Sunday, but the words of the Rev. Ernest Custalow, pastor of Grace Church of Fredericksburg. Nearly 200 cars registered to attend the drive-in Easter service, according to The Rev. Custalow, who is seen below separated by the pit road speaking to the congregration. The Rev. Custalow and Steve Britt, owner of the track, organized the service within two weeks.

