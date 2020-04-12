Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA AND EASTERN AND PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE ON MONDAY THAT COULD RESULT IN EVEN STRONGER WIND GUSTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&