A 91-year-old Colonial Beach man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when he plowed into the back of a King George County school bus that had just dropped off some children, police said.
State police spokeswoman Keeli Hill said the incident took place about 3:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Route 205 in King George.
Hill said a bus carrying 12 middle-school students had just made a stop and was heading east on Route 205 when the collision took place. All of the children and the bus driver were checked and/or treated at the scene and two children reported minor injuries, but none were transported for further treatment, Hill said.
The elderly driver was taken from the scene by helicopter. He was alone in his 2000 Chrysler sedan, which reportedly ended up under the bus.
State police are handling the investigation, which was ongoing Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.