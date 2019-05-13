Emergency sirens are set to sound Wednesday around the North Anna Power Station as part of quarterly alert testing.
The test is scheduled to start around 11:10 a.m., according to a release from Dominion Energy, which operates the nuclear power plant at Lake Anna.
The early warning system has 68 sirens in Caroline, Louisa, Orange, Spotsylvania and Hanover counties, covering the 10-mile radius. The sirens will send a steady tone for three minutes as part of the test.
The emergency test also will include alerts on local radio and television stations, for one minute.
The tests—overseen by Dominion, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and local authorities—are run quarterly, typically on the third Wednesday in February, May, August and November.
In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound a series of four tones, lasting three minutes each time, separated by one-minute silent pauses. Local radio or TV stations would broadcast emergency information and instructions.
According to Dominion, in case of a real emergency at the plant, a 50-mile radius would be assessed for impacts.