Last year in Planning District 16, two women were killed in domestic violence incidents—one in the city of Fredericksburg and one in Stafford County.
Inside Spotsylvania Courthouse Thursday evening, a bell was rung twice in honor of their lives as part of the 29th annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil. The event was organized by local domestic violence shelter Empowerhouse and hosted by the Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Victim Witness Assistance Program.
As the bell rang, silent witnesses—red, life-sized wooden silhouettes—stood nearby, each representing another local woman who was murdered by an intimate partner in years past.
In front of the adult-sized silhouettes stood a child-sized silhouette, representing the thousands of children in the Fredericksburg area who are affected by domestic violence in their households.
“Domestic violence is in one out of every four homes,” said La’Tanja Moragne, an Empowerhouse court advocate. “Every community has it. In Planning District 16, that means 10,000 children will be exposed to it, and those children will be at much higher risk for anxiety, depression, suicide, drug abuse and violent crime.”
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and events such as Empowerhouse’s vigil are held around the country, Moragne said.
The local event rotates among Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties—the five jurisdictions that make up Planning District 16.
Spotsylvania County Supervisor Gary Skinner read a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness month in the county and recognizing “the important work done by survivors, Empowerhouse, Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Victim Witness Program Office, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, community organizations and volunteers to work toward the elimination of domestic partner violence.”
According to the proclamation, 1,000 survivors of domestic violence from Spotsylvania sought services last year from Empowerhouse.
In remarks before the candle-lighting and bell-ringing ceremony, Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Byrd said there have been no homicides related to domestic violence in the county in four years.
He credited changes in state laws that hold perpetrators accountable as well as Spotsylvania’s law enforcement, prosecutors and education efforts by local organizations such as Empowerhouse.
“That recent success has to be maintained,” he said.
Kristel DiGravio, a domestic violence detective with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, said the community—as well as law enforcement and social services—has a role to play in ending domestic violence.
“[Telling survivors], ‘I believe you and I hear you and I support you’ is enough,” she said. “All it takes is one time for one person to make those statements for it to help someone realize they’re not alone and there is hope.”
Lisa Dario, a Fredericksburg woman who organizes an annual fundraiser for Empowerhouse, spoke about her experience as a child witnessing domestic violence in her home.
“My horrible childhood has affected not only me but every one close to me,” she said. “I fear everything to the point that it’s crippling. Children aren’t too young to remember. What I witnessed was traumatic then and it still haunts me today.”
DiGravio said children who witness domestic violence are six times more likely to commit suicide and 70 percent more likely to commit violent crime later in their lives.
Empowerhouse is expanding its team so that it can reach more children and youth by way of presentations about healthy relationships in area schools.
The shelter operates a 24-hour hotline at 540/373-9373.
