Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, was invited to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y.
Foy, whose district includes North Stafford was instrumental in the Virginia General Assembly’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment last month. Maloney is the sponsor of the ERA in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a news release, Maloney praised Foy for sponsoring the ERA bill in the Virginia House, calling her “an incredible role model for young women and men all across the country as a fighter for justice and equality.”
Foy said she was proud to help Maloney in her efforts to add the ERA to the Constitution, calling the congresswoman “a true inspiration.”
“For too long, women have not had the protections from discrimination we deserve in the U.S. Constitution,” Foy said in the release. “The ERA brings us that much closer to living in a world where women and girls have the same opportunities as men.
—Staff report
