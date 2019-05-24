A month after the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a massive solar facility, opponents haven’t given up their fight.
Fawn Lake resident Sean Fogarty, one of the more vocal opponents of the solar facility, filed ethics complaints against supervisors Tim McLaughlin and Chris Yakabouski. The complaints accuse the supervisors of failing to acknowledge what he sees as conflicts of interests and that both should have either recused themselves or at least disclosed the information.
McLaughlin and Yakabouski dismissed the complaints, saying there is no basis for them.
The board has already discussed the complaints, in closed session, and determined there is no merit, according to several supervisors. Ethics complaints filed against supervisors are handled by the board, which has 45 days to respond to the complaint, according to the board’s bylaws.
“They’re just drumming up things,” McLaughlin said. “They’re just so angry I supported the project.” The supervisor added that he has heard from many county residents who support the solar project.
“It’s ridiculous,” Yakabouski said of the complaint against him, calling it “baseless.”
Utah-based Sustainable Power Group applied in late 2017 for special-use permits to build and operate a 500 megawatt facility. The company, also known as sPower, won approval from the board April 9 to build the $615 million facility on more than 6,300 acres in the Wilderness area, where they plan to install 1.8 million solar panels on the three tracts.
The company expects to have the facility up and running within two years.
Fogarty and fellow Fawn Lake resident Dave Hammond are part of a group that opposes the project. They have made it clear they want supervisors who voted to approve the permit to be voted out of office.
Fogarty and Hammond filed Freedom of Information Acts and so far have received more than 1,000 pages of information tied to the solar proposal, including emails and text messages. The ethics complaints use some of the FOIA information, along with other details the two men have discovered.
The complaint against McLaughlin focuses primarily on his use of Charlie Payne, a local attorney who represents sPower, to file documents in 2015 for a limited liability corporation the supervisor used to open a Starbucks in the county.
The FOIA documents also show numerous emails regarding the proposal sent to the county and forwarded by McLaughlin without comments to Payne.
Fogarty believes the supervisor was feeding Payne information that wasn’t meant for the attorney. McLaughlin said he was doing the same thing he does with other projects.
“I send emails to all of the developers” regarding projects, he said, adding that it’s a way to get information to and from all involved. “My emails are public record …. I don’t think I treated this project any different than any other.”
The complaint against Yakabouski cites property owned by the supervisor’s parents that borders the land for the solar facility. Yakabouski operates a home remodeling business with his father. Fogarty said the business uses the address of the parents’ property.
Fogarty claims the requirements the supervisors set in place, such as berms and setbacks, would prove beneficial to the property’s value, which creates the conflict.
Yakabouski said his parents’ property is undeveloped and has no connection to the business.
“I have zero interest in that property at all,” he said, adding that “dragging” his parents into the issue “is out of bounds.”
Yakabouski also noted that the complaint contradicts the stance by Fogarty and other opponents that the solar facility would hurt property values.
“So which is it? You can’t have it both ways,” he said.
Fogarty and Hammond believe the supervisors made backdoor deals to save sPower money. They cited requirements that weren’t discussed in public and appeared the night the project was approved.
One requirement that especially bothers the men is the “decommissioning” bond for the project. The county originally called for a $36 million bond over the life of the project. But supervisors approved a bond that would require no money for the first five years and then would escalate by percentages until reaching the full bond total. The total is unknown because the bond will be re-evaluated every two years.
The bond funds are supposed to be used to clear the site if it closes.
Hammond called the move “irresponsible” and said it shifted responsibility to taxpayers if the project closes before bond money is set aside.
Yakabouski and McLaughlin said they made no deals.
“I think the county did look after [its] interests,” Yakabouski said.