Twenty-two thousand Rappahnanock Electric Cooperative customers in a handful of counties including Caroline, Spotsylvania and King George lost power early Thursday morning when a transmission line belonging to Dominion power failed.
The transmission line feeds into the St. John's substation located on Ladysmith Road near Rogers Clark Boulevard in Caroline County. REC provides its customers with power from the substation, according to REC and Dominion.
Only REC customers were affected by the outage, said Samantha Moore, a communications specialist with Dominion Power.
The transmission line failed just before midnight, Moore said.
Casey Hollins, REC's director of communications, said the cooperative restored power to its customers between 3:30 and 4 a.m.
"We are feeding our members from other substations while Dominion works to fix the transmission line," Hollins said.
Moore said Thursday morning that crews were still investigating the cause of the transmission line failure.
"That's the last update I have," she said.