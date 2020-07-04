If not for the coronavirus, New Yorker Leslie King and her friends might have been on the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, watching fireworks provided by Macy’s.
Instead, she was in Fredericksburg a little before noon, hitting some shops and walking on downtown streets that, on any other year, would have been crowded with Fourth of July goings-on. After their excursion, the group of young women planned to return to the home of King’s parents in Spotsylvania County.
“We’ll spend time later around the pool with family at home, because it’s not really safe to be out in big crowds, in New York or here,” said King, who also was joined by a friend from Harrisonburg and a sister who lives in Spotsylvania.
They were among a thin crowd of folks in downtown Fredericksburg on this Independence Day, as others took to local parks, water parks and the Rappahannock River in larger numbers to find something fun to replace big gatherings called off this year because of COVID-19.
Mandi and Nathan Harvey, who live in Manassas, put their fingers on a map and decided that Fredericksburg’s Old Mill Park was a good place to meet Nathan’s brother and his wife, who live in Richmond.
Mandi said she was glad to be anywhere other than inside her home’s walls after months there with a 1- and 2-year-old. And she was enjoying watching son Riddick and daughter Iomogene scamper about in the shade just down from the park’s entrance, where they had plenty of space to themselves.
“In a normal year, we probably would be at a pool or at a big family gathering, but that’s hard and not so safe this year,” she said. “We figured a little picnic here would be fun, and the kids love the chance to run around a little bit in a pretty place.”
Things weren’t so empty in the section of Old Mill Park from the edge of the soccer field down to the Rappahannock River.
Scores of tents, chairs, hammocks and tables were set up from the edge of the woods down to the river. Hundreds of people gathered around grills, games and coolers to have fun. Few celebrants wore masks.
One father, who didn’t care to share his name, said his family members were just glad to have a spot where they could gather and dip in the river to cool off. As for masks, he doubted they were necessary and said his family members were keeping to themselves in an attempt to stay safe.
At the Massad Family YMCA’s water park in Stafford County, Laura Claro said she, her husband and their four children were thrilled to be able to come to the pools and slides to celebrate the holiday. The water park has only recently reopened for recreational use.
“We’ve only been out four times since March, so yes, this is really exciting to be here,” said Claro, whose children chimed in that they were tired of being cooped up at home. “This is loads of fun.”
Across from the YMCA, on the walking trail at Pratt Park, Linda Oravec was walking her family’s German shepherd while daughter Becky enjoyed some nearby swings. Husband Joe Oravec and son Tim were playing tennis on a nearby court.
“This isn’t too different from what we would do on a normal Fourth,” said Linda. She noted the biggest change in routine for the Stafford County family would be traveling to the city’s Central Park to watch fireworks being launched at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ ballpark, instead of going downtown to see fireworks shot near the river.
Linda said it’s been hard to get out as a family in the midst of the pandemic, though she’s glad to see things are slowly starting to reopen.
That’s not happening fast enough for daughter Becky, who said she’d love to find somewhere safe to swim or do things with her friends.
“I’d like to get together with friends, but where would we go with places like trampoline parks and movie theaters closed?” asked Becky.
Not far from the Oravecs, a family who’d driven down from Herndon to perhaps take a dip in the Rappahannock River at Falmouth Beach, was instead enjoying a small picnic on a grassy spot in the shade.
“We didn’t know it would be so crowded at the beach so we couldn’t get in,” said Jose Edwards, who was there with his wife, Selene, and daughter Kayla. “We’ll try the beach another day.”
And though many waited until closer to the 9:30 p.m. launch of the FredNats 4th of July Spectacular fireworks to head to Central Park, one Stafford family arrived early to claim their spot at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. They had set up a tent cover and tables several hours ahead of the fireworks display, which was sponsored by Simventions, Pohanka Nissan and Hyundai of Fredericksburg, and the City of Fredericksburg.
“We got here about 1:30 to get set up and begin to make a day of it with family,” said Dave Stadelmyer, who was there with wife Gianna and their three children. “Because of the coronavirus, there aren’t many activities happening today, so we decided we’d make our own fun, bringing games, food and drink to pass the time.”
He and his family are excited to eventually see the FredNats play ball, and look forward to other events the team will sponsor throughout the year.
“And since this is the only fireworks in town this year, we wanted to get a good spot,” said Stadelmyer. “It’s a fun day for us.”
