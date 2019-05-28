The Fredericksburg area will continue to be represented in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Regional bee winner Evan Hunter will advance to the third round of the competition, which continues Wednesday in National Harbor, Md.
Evan, an eighth-grader at Fauquier County’s Marshall Middle School, correctly spelled “rhesus,” a substance found in red blood cells, during the second round of spelling Tuesday afternoon. He’ll get another chance to spell onstage Wednesday.
Even though he was “99 percent sure” that he would advance to the third round, Evan said the experience of being onstage at the bee was “really frightening.”
“I felt my heart beating,” he said.
But official bee pronouncer Jaques Bailly engaged him in a few minutes of conversation before giving him his word and that calmed him down, Evan said.
Evan advanced to this week’s national bee by winning the Fredericksburg Regional Bee sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and Central Rappahannock Regional Library March 16. He topped 15 other spellers from public, private and parochial school systems in the area as well as the local home-school organization.
The 567 spellers competing in this year’s national bee took a preliminary round test Monday. Spellers who accumulate at least 28 points from the test and do not misspell any words in the second and third rounds will continue to the finals round Thursday.
Evan said some of the words on the preliminary test were tough—though there was one the Fauquier middle-schooler, who also competed in this year’s state geography bee, was 100 percent confident he spelled correctly.
“‘Ljubljana,’ the capital of Slovenia,” he said.
Evan, who is speller No. 550, will spell onstage between 2:30 and 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.