Evan Hunter is nervous about spelling words derived from Welsh or Polish, but Greek words will be no problem.
That’s because the eighth-grader at Fauquier County’s Marshall Middle School has memorized the Greek alphabet—something Sharleas Hunter didn’t know about her son until the family spoke to a Free Lance–Star reporter last week.
“It’s just amazing,” Hunter said. “Every time he talks to someone [about the bee] I learn something new about him. We’re very proud of him.”
Evan’s correct spelling of the word “meritocracy” made him the winner of the March 16 Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Free Lance–Star and Rappahannock Regional Library. That means he’ll represent the region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md., this week.
Evan, who loves the history of the ancient world, particularly Mesopotamia, wasn’t originally going to participate in the regional bee—he was the alternate for another Fauquier student who couldn’t make the event in March.
He won that bee after runner-up Caitlin McIllece, a student at H.H. Poole Middle School in Stafford, misspelled “chinos.”
Evan said at the time that he has “an almost photographic memory” that helps him remember words, though he acknowledged that his correct spelling of some of the words in the regional bee came down to lucky guesses.
To prepare for the national bee, Evan said he’s been using the study guides on the bee’s website, where he can hear all words that have been given in rounds two and three of the competition read out to him.
Some of the words include “eumolpique”—a French word meaning “a type of poetic measure”—and “orpiment”—a deep, orange-yellow mineral.
Evan also prepared his own spelling bee and quizzed his friends and teachers, Sharleas Hunter said.
At the national bee, spellers take a preliminary test, which gives them the opportunity to earn 30 points. Spellers who earn at least 28 points and do not misspell any words in rounds two or three of onstage spelling—held Tuesday and Wednesday—can advance to the finals on Thursday, which are broadcast by ESPN.
Last year, 41 out of the total 516 spellers advanced to the final round. It was the largest group of finalists in the 91-year history of the bee.
As speller No. 550 out of 567 this year, Evan will spell onstage between 3 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. Tuesday and if he doesn’t misspell anything, he’ll be onstage again Wednesday afternoon.
Evan, who first competed in the countywide bee in fifth grade, said he usually doesn’t get nervous in advance, but may feel a little fluttery before he goes onstage.
Overall, though, he’s excited. It’s his parents who might be nervous for him.
“Now I’m thinking, what’s going to happen if he wins?” his dad, Chris, said with a laugh. “There is a lot of prime time involved.”
Evan’s advice to future spellers—and himself—is “never overthink or underthink the word.”
“Overthinking is not going to help you,” he said.