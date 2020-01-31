The shelter run by the Fauquier chapter of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals remains closed to the public until Monday following the recent intake of more than 70 dogs seized in various stages of neglect from a suspected puppy mill near Broad Run.
“All shelter staff is focused on caring for the animals who were already housed here, as well as the 75 seizure dogs and other animals removed by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday,” stated Fauquier SPCA Director Devon Settle in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Settle stressed these animals are not available for adoption, nor can volunteers interact with them. She said animals do not belong to the organization and therefore it cannot accept applications for future adoptions, rescues or fosters.
“They are in various stages of needing medical attention and cannot be fostered out into the community, nor sent out to other rescue groups,” Settle stated. “We are very blessed to have veterinarians, veterinarian technicians, animal control officers, groomers and staff who are all heavily invested in the well-being of all these animals.”
The fact that so many people want to help speaks to the kind of community that Fauquier is, she added, expressing appreciation from the local SPCA. The best way for the public to help the shelter, Settle said, is by donating at www.fauquierspca.com or on the Fauquier SPCA Facebook page.
“This is of course, a very costly venture. If you prefer, we have an Amazon wish list published online featuring items that we use,” she said, commending the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control for rescuing the reportedly neglected animals.
“They have conducted a thorough investigation and now we need to protect and care for the animals that are finally now out of the terrible situation they were in.”
The Fauquier SPCA shelter is located on 11 acres in Casanova. It is equipped with 36 dog kennels, six dog quarantine kennels, and three separate cat rooms, including a sunroom, according to the agency web site.
Fauquier SPCA runs a spay/neuter clinic for shelter and privately owned dogs and also has barn and fenced paddocks to house livestock and exercise dogs.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28 Fauquier Animal Control seized multiple animals in various reported stages of neglect, including livestock and dogs from, a suspected puppy mill in the 6200 block of Beverly’s Mill Rd. in Fauquier, north of Warrenton. Dead animals were also removed from the property.
Property owner Irina Barrett, 41, was charged with felony cruelty to animals resulting in death and misdemeanor neglect of companion animals. She is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 5 in Fauquier General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.