While confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally, there’s also been a slight dip in the number of virus-sickened patients in need of hospital care.
For two days this week—Wednesday and Thursday—the number of COVID-19 patients in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals stayed the same, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District. As of Friday, 19 patients remained hospitalized, among 75 people in the local health district whose conditions were severe enough to warrant admission.
“We remain cautiously optimistic that the stay-at-home order and social distancing is paying off,” Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, stated in a Wednesday update. “MWHC has seen a slight decline in positive COVID-19 patient admissions the past few days.”
The local numbers don’t necessarily mean there were fewer hospital admissions across the board, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. Instead, they indicate for every new admission, there was also a discharge or even transfer to another facility.
Still, there were 22 patients hospitalized on Monday, and that number was down to 19 on Friday. In the same period the previous week, the number of hospitalized patients climbed from 27 to 35, she said.
“RAHD is also cautiously optimistic that this could indicate a slow in the number of new cases,” she said.
As of Friday, there were 355 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford with confirmed cases of the virus, according to the local health district. Stafford approached the 200-mark with 193 cases compared to Spotsylvania with 97; King George with 23; and Fredericksburg and Caroline with 21 each.
Between Thursday and Friday, there were 19 new cases in the local health district. Except for Tuesday, when the caseload increased by nine, there had been double-digit increases, every 24 hours, in the local health district since April 10.
Virginia cases increased to 11,594 with 410 deaths. Nine of those fatalities were in the local health district, which has seen four deaths in King George, three in Spotsylvania and two in Stafford.
Personal protective equipment has been an issue across the state and country in the wake of the global pandemic, and many providers are calling the Rappahannock Area Health District and requesting gear, Balmes–John said. The local health district has depleted its supply but is still taking requests and adding to the list the providers—such as dentists and doctors in specialty offices—who need masks, gloves and gowns.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 90 cases in Culpeper County, where one person has died from the virus; 73 cases in Fauquier County, which has had two deaths; 22 cases in Orange County; and 14 cases in Westmoreland County. No deaths have been reported in Orange or Westmoreland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.