W HAT A strange time we’re living in.
One minute, we’re trying to wrap our heads around how to slowly and safely reopen our economy and restart our lives in the shadow of COVID-19.
The next, our area is filled with protests by citizens saying they’re tired of seeing blacks and other minorities being mistreated by the police.
That these protesters put their own lives in danger of contracting the coronavirus by just being that close to others vehemently arguing that black lives matter is the ultimate irony of our times.
Let me start by saying that I’m certainly no expert on criminal justice, with no unique knowledge on systemic racism in the country’s police forces or ways to prevent horrific outcomes like the death of George Floyd after an officer put a knee on his neck.
But having lived through days in the 1960s when whole cities were on fire, comparing those days to what’s happening now makes me think a few things are likely.
The first: something seems to be different this time around, as communities all over the country are saying that something needs to change in the management of police and social justice. And instead of just black people and other minorities filling the streets, they’re being joined by white residents and people of diverse faiths pushing for real change.
It really feels like many people have had enough.
I am not one who believes that the whole system needs to be torn down and police departments need to be shuttered and replaced solely with social workers. That’s not practical and wouldn’t keep people safe from the criminals who will surely still be around.
Likewise, I don’t believe most policemen here, or around the country, are inherently bad or misdirected. I know and have known too many of them, and believe deep down that the lion’s share of them do the job because they care about their communities and want to keep people safe.
If you’ve been paying attention to reports of police brutality around the country, there are way too many examples of bad apples in the ranks. It’s clear that there are systemic problems in major metropolitan police departments that mean that sort of mistreatment never goes away.
I have been proud of probably 95 to 99 percent of the protesters in our area, marching to push for change and peace and a system that treats everyone the same way.
Likewise, I hate to see the damage done when bad actors and people intent on chaos join the protests, break windows or set fires and put fear in the hearts of people who live in the areas where protests turn violent and dangerous.
Many of them are mad and fed up, and I get that, though I know I can’t truly understand that, because I’ve never worried how I’d be treated because of the color of my skin.
Fixing problems of systemic racism where they exist isn’t as simple as just de-funding the police and starting over with something off the wall. We still need officers keeping traffic safe, responding to criminal activity and generally keeping an eye on things.
But revamping the national justice system—to insure fairness to all and deal with in-grown and subconscious biases—might also include different sorts of officers and personnel for different situations.
It might suggest that maybe a police officer isn’t the one to deal with every social problem out there. Or that in some situations, money spent on education and job programs could prevent problems down the road.
Something tells me many of the men and women in blue would be glad to extricate themselves from problems rooted in financial and social inequality.
And at the same time, people screaming that all police are misguided need to try to be real about the many, many officers who do care, and understand what those police jobs are often like.
Would protesters who decry all police as evil care to do what those officers do for a living, and be willing to put their lives on the line for a yearly wage many would consider miserly?
So no, there aren’t many quick-and-easy fixes. Real change takes time, strategy and years of work to achieve.
That’s why, if real change is to occur, the drive that’s been awakened so dramatically by George Floyd’s death needs to move from protests and marching to planning, voter organization and recruitment of people willing to do the hard work of making change happen.
Of course, making things more difficult right now is a president who seems to want to make political hay from every confrontation and division in our country and political parties that too often look for short-term wins instead of creating lasting change the country needs.
Sweeping reforms announced Monday in Congress designed to combat racial disparities in the criminal justice system seem like a good place for the discussion to start.
And while chants in the streets may have led to the suggested reforms, achieving real change will require that those who want it make their voices heard in the political arena, not just on the streets.
