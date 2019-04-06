ROM STAFF REPORTS
NORFOLK—The Free Lance–Star won the 2018 Grand Sweepstakes award for combined excellence in journalism and advertising in its division at the Virginia Press Association conference Saturday night.
The FLS also captured the Advertising and News Sweepstakes award for mid-sized dailies. Sweepstakes awards are given to newspapers that win the most awards while the Grand Sweepstakes is for best combined news and advertising award totals.
Members of the news and advertising departments of The Free Lance-Star received 53 awards from VPA for work produced in 2018.
NEWS AWARDS
In the news competition, first-place awards went to:
- Adele Uphaus–Conner for in-depth or investigative writing, government writing and health, science and environmental writing.
- Jonas Beals for critical writing.
- Peter Cihelka for sports news photo and personality or portrait photo.
- Joey LoMonaco for sports writing portfolio.
- Cathy Dyson, Mike Morones and Amanda Montag for combination picture and story.
- Steve DeShazo for sports column writing.
- Karen Wonsik for page design.
- Jeff Branscome for feature writing portfolio.
- Mike Morones for sports feature photo.
Second-place awards went to:
- Cihelka for personality or portrait photo.
- Uphaus–Conner for educational writing.
- Staff for feature series.
- Morones for pictorial photo and picture story or essay.
- Dyson for business and financial writing.
- Montag, Tom Leiss and DeShazo for special sections.
Third-place awards went to:
- Dyson for feature series and in-depth or investigative reporting.
- Cihelka for pictorial photo and sports feature photo.
- Richard Amrhine for editorial writing.
- Uphaus–Conner for feature writing portfolio.
- Suzanne Carr–Rossi for breaking news photo.
- Rob Hedelt for column writing.
- Taft Coghill Jr. for sports writing portfolio.
ADVERTISING AWARDS
In the advertising competition, first-place awards went to:
- Roger Reece and David Volz for professional/technology services and small space ads.
- Michealle Hovey and Volz for home & garden.
- Tracy Gillespie and Jane Henshaw for real estate.
- Staff and Henshaw for member self-promotion.
- Hovey and Henshaw for fashion & personal care.
- Gail Haynes and Henshaw for online advertising.
- Karissa Rafferty and Volz for education, churches and organizations
Second-place awards went to:
- Donna Woolfolk and Henshaw for small space ads.
- Haynes and Henshaw for automotive.
- Reece and Volz for fashion & personal care.
- Staff and Henshaw for multiple advertisers & themed pages.
- Gillespie and Henshaw for real estate.
- Beth Loveless and Henshaw for online advertising and lifestyles.
- Michelle Ditzler and Henshaw for member self-promotion.
- Reece and Volz for food & drug.
Third-place awards went to:
- Hovey and Volz for professional/technology services.
- Staff for slick publications.
- Gillespie and Volz for real estate.
- Rafferty and Henshaw for automotive.
- Reece and Volz for home & garden and education, churches and organizations.
- Woolfolk and Henshaw for online advertising.
- Amy Meadows and Volz for lifestyles.
The Virginia News Photographers Association held its annual contest in March. Morones, who is the organization’s treasurer, won a first in sports feature, a third in sports action and sports portfolio; and an honorable mention in feature and sports feature.
Cihelka won a second in spot news, and Tom Rothenberg won honorable mention in sports portfolio.