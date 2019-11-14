The Fredericksburg Food Co-op has selected Chris Roland as its general manager.
Roland has 15 years experience with food co-ops and has led two operations in Arizona and Chicago. He was born in Virginia and grew up in North Carolina, where he graduated from the University of North Carolina with a double major in small business/entrepreneurship and hospitality management and a minor in philosophy.
His understanding of community-owned grocery stores makes him a good fit for the Fredericksburg group and its values, said Jacqueline Hannah, assistant director of the national Food Co-op Initiative.
Jonathan Stevens, chairman of the Fredericksburg Food Co-op board, welcomed Roland to the team and praised his record as “a talented and proven leader.”
More than four years ago, a small group of volunteers started planning for a store that would be owned by the community and feature items locally grown and produced. The local group also supports healthy food options and environmental sustainability.
The store will be located in Lee Plaza, at the corner of Charles and Princess Anne streets in Fredericksburg, in the same complex as Hard Times and Captain D’s restaurant.
