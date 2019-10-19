There’s something special about things that come together organically and stand the test of time.
That’s the way I’d describe the Tuesday Goofers—a group of golfers who’ve been hitting the links at Meadows Farm Golf Club most Tuesdays since 1997.
Using a shotgun start from March to mid-November, most of the 76 all-male members play either 18 or nine holes. And the course owners bend over backward to keep them happy.
The Goofers are mostly older and retired. Who else could show up each week for Tuesday play? A few are in their early 60s but some are well into their 80s.
Though the Goofers keep track of everyone’s scores in order to handicap for a few special tournaments each year, the gap between the best players and the worst doesn’t matter one bit.
Jim Danoy, an 89-year-old Orange County resident who got the group started with some other Knights of Columbus members, said the real draw is friendship and fun.
He said players used to be paired by drawing numbers and relying on randomness to create camaraderie. Now, an effort is made to have members play with different folks every week.
“Our name came because early on somebody said we’re not all great golfers, and it became Goofers,” Danoy said. “Socializing this way has made this a real brotherhood. We get to know each other well, whether we played well or not. We just enjoy being out there together.”
Members have gone to dozens of funerals of Goofers who have passed on. New players replace those who have died or quit playing, keeping the group’s numbers up near 80 most of the time.
Because it takes organization to put on the tournaments, hold an annual banquet, give “closest to the pin” awards each week and work with the golf course, there’s a board with officers who have specific duties.
Danoy noted that folks in the group come from all walks of life and parts of the country, salesmen and psychologists, businessmen and physicists. They hail from all over, but mostly from the Fredericksburg region.
To learn more about the group, I got together Tuesday with Danoy, Goofers’ president Ray Stone (Orange), vice president Jerry McClure (Spotsylvania) and statistician Bill Davis (Spotsylvania). Before explaining the history and operational details of the group, all four were especially complimentary about the way the golf course works with the group.
“Starting with Farmer Meadows, who built the course, and continuing to the current owners and managers, this course has been extremely supportive of us, doing everything possible to keep us here,” said Danoy.
He and others say they give the group players a good daily rate, discounted memberships and a discount on merchandise to keep the Goofers coming back.
“In the beginning, other golfers occasionally complained about some of our members playing too slow or what have you, and Farmer took up for us, telling us not to worry about it,” said the organizer. “He was glad to have us here, and the new owners do, as well.”
The course manager, Josh Dotson, said the Meadows Farm club is indeed glad to have the group, whose members played over 1,000 rounds of golf last year, especially on a typically slow day like Tuesday.
Course workers prepare and label the golf carts each week so the players can easily get playing around 8:30 in the morning.
Stone said that there’s a wide range of talent in the group, with some scoring in the low 70s and others shooting well over 100.
“But it doesn’t matter, and you’ll hear some of the better players giving others tips when they see things they think will help,” he said. “And when new Goofers join the group who don’t know the course so well, others in the foursomes can fill them in.”
There are offshoots from the group, some that go on trips to Myrtle Beach or other spots each year, some who play on other days and some who play even after the official season is over.
The gathered Goofers said they truly do treasure the friendships made over golf, and linger over meals before and after play to talk about things that go far beyond golf—everything from jokes and jibes to issues that resonate with the many veterans in the group.
“And if somebody’s going to have a medical procedure like a knee replacement, he can easily find half a dozen Goofers who’ve already had one and can share what it was like,” said Danoy. “We’re really like a big family.”
