Former Washington Wizards basketball player Etan Thomas was invited to give the keynote address at the University of Mary Washington’s Black History Month Celebration this week.
But Thomas was also interested in hearing what those who were in the crowd in the Chandler Ballroom of the University Center had to say. After opening with a poem he wrote about racism and police brutality that includes the line, “We’re still yearning for respect in a system that was built for us to fail,” Thomas told the crowd he wanted to have a conversation instead, and opened the floor to questions.
“I want us to learn from each other,” he said. “Right now, it’s like a cancel culture. If you disagree with someone, that’s it for them, and they’re over. ... But I want to be able to hear your opinions, hear your voices, hear your thoughts. It’s OK to disagree [with me].”
Thomas, who played in the NBA from 2001 to 2010, is an activist and author of the book “We Matter: Athletes and Activism.” He was speaking as part of UMW’s Farmer Legacy 2020 series, a yearlong celebration of civil rights activist and former UMW professor James L. Farmer’s life in honor of his 100th birthday.
Thomas said he became an activist before his professional basketball career started. He recalled how, when he was driving to his high school to play in a game, he was pulled over by the police because they thought they recognized his face from a mugshot. After searching his car without a warrant, they found his school basketball bag, recognized him from newspaper accounts of his athletic achievements and let him go, Thomas told the crowd.
Thomas said he was humiliated by the ordeal, and a teacher encouraged him to write a speech about it and enter it in oratory contests. He competed all over the country, and the speech was published in local newspapers.
Thomas said that’s when he realized he could use his position as an athlete to help create change.
He talked about watching the controversial Nike commercial in which NBA star Charles Barkley said, “I’m not a role model.”
“I remember watching that commercial with my mom and she said, ‘He’s 100 percent incorrect. Whether he wants to be a role model or not, there are going to be young people watching, so they’re going to copy what he does. So you can be a good role model or a bad role model,’ ” Thomas recalled.
In his book, Thomas interviews athletes about their experiences with race.
“That’s the part that resonated with mainstream America. They say, ‘What do you mean [former NBA star Dwyane] Wade is worried for his children? We love D–Wade!’ ” said Thomas.
“If you have an athlete, someone who’s in the public eye, who says ‘I fear for my children,’ mainstream America starts looking at the situation a little closer, and they say, ‘That’s not fair that Dwyane Wade has to be afraid.’
“If you have to use celebrity to get mainstream America to recognize that something is a problem, then that’s what you have to do.”
Thomas uses his position to work with family members of victims of police brutality. For his book, he interviewed Emerald Snipes, the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after he was placed in a choke hold by a New York City police officer trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes.
“Talking to families of the victims—that’s tough. [Snipes] was talking about how she felt when she turned on the TV and saw LeBron [James] and Kobe [Bryant] wearing ‘I can’t breathe’ shirts,” he said.
“A lot of people will say that wearing a T-shirt doesn’t do anything, but it meant a lot to a person who was directly affected by it. When she was telling me this, I got emotional. ... It’s overwhelming because I hurt for [Snipes].”
When an audience member asked how to respond to celebrities such as Kanye West and Jim Brown who support President Donald Trump, Thomas encouraged students to engage in conversation with people they might disagree with and to find allies.
“I can’t say enough how important it is for people to create allies,” said Thomas, “people to be able to empathize with what you’re going through and your reality, even if it’s not a reality for them.
“And that’s what’s difficult right now in society. … Most people don’t care about stuff that doesn’t directly involve them.
“When you’re stopped by the police, you might not have the same experience as when I am stopped by the police, but you can still say that it’s wrong that I have that experience, he said. “It’s [important] to be able to have somebody feel your pain even if they’re not experiencing it.”
