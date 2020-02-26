Parcel A of the southern Stafford's Northridge subdivision
Stafford County Government

As with all county residents, Grant Smith received his real estate bill in December.

The trouble is, Smith hasn’t lived in Stafford County since 1991. To make matters worse, the bill he received is for property he turned over to the county as a home builder in 1981.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments