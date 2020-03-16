From his home in northern Italy, Stafford County native Tim Ruppert is warning Americans to take the coronavirus seriously.
“Don’t see anyone—that’s my recommendation to people,” he said. “It’s time to stay inside. Otherwise, you’re risking everyone’s life around you.”
Ruppert, 43, has lived in northern Italy for almost two years and works from home, building startup companies in the United States. His parents, Jake and Bette Ruppert, live in Stafford, where she’s taught at Grafton Village Elementary School since 1974, and his brother, Dan, teaches special education at Brooke Point High School.
Tim Ruppert graduated from Brooke Point in 1995. He keeps in touch with a lot of friends in the Fredericksburg area and recently posted his account of living in what’s become the European epicenter of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Italy has confirmed almost 25,000 cases and almost 2,000 deaths. In light of mounting cases and diminishing hospital beds, authorities decided last week that patients over age 80 might be denied intensive care treatment, effectively leaving them to die.
Ruppert said he wishes Italians knew two weeks ago what Americans know now and could have “made the necessary changes to our lifestyle to keep everyone safe, but we didn’t,” he wrote.
Even after the government closed schools, quarantined those affected and searched for the cause, “people didn’t really take it seriously enough at each and every juncture,” he said.
When people couldn’t go out to dinner and weren’t supposed to meet friends at night, they got together earlier in the day. Bars had as many as 30 people waiting outside them as recently as last Wednesday, Ruppert said.
“Trails and walking paths never had more people on them,” he said. “I get it, I’m a hyper-active guy who’s gotta keep moving, and I love to socialize, but I ask you to think about all of this in a different way.”
He admitted that philosophically, Italians shared the same attitudes some Americans have expressed: that the issue has been hyped by the media and isn’t as serious as some would suggest. He also stressed that Italy is about two weeks ahead of the United States, in terms of when cases started to appear and climb drastically.
“I’m trying to educate people about taking this seriously,” he said during a phone conversation Monday. “Until this is over, you don’t need to see one more person. You don’t need to infect one more grandmother.”
Dan Ruppert said he hopes people will heed his brother’s warning, which spells out the “big picture for people.”
“A lot of people have said to me that it only affects the old and people with chronic conditions, which I guess, if that’s all you care about, then that would be true,” Dan Ruppert said. “It’s the domino effect that is scary and then when the virus finally gets to your loved ones, people will sing a different tune.”
