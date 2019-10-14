It began a century ago as a tiny school on a fledging Navy base in remote, rural King George County. Dahlgren School grew into a creative educational center whose alumni include university presidents, judges and Navy officers.
Join the Dahlgren Heritage Museum, along with students, teachers, leaders and alumni, on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George, for a one-hour forum on this primary and middle school operated by the Department of Defense.
The forum is free and open to the public. It will be preceded by a 4:30 p.m. reception featuring exhibits from the students.
