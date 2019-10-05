Two local forums are scheduled in Spotsylvania County this month involving candidates running for state and local offices.
The first forum will be held Tuesday and will feature candidates for the General Assembly and constitutional offices. The second forum, set for Oct. 22, will feature candidates for the Board of Supervisors and School Board. Both forums will be held from 6:45–8:45 p.m. at the Salem Church Library in Spotsylvania County.
The forums are sponsored by the Spotsylvania NAACP, Spotsylvania Education Association, FAAC of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the National Pan–Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg.
While this year’s elections lack the big draw of a presidential or gubernatorial race, there are plenty of important offices up for grabs.
Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway said the group has invited candidates from all of the races with local impacts to participate in the forums.
Statewide, there are six races for House of Delegates seats and five for Senate seats representing the Fredericksburg area. Stafford and Spotsylvania counties also have a slate of School Board, Board of Supervisors and other local positions on the ballot.
In Spotsylvania, four School Board races are on the ballot, representing the Chancellor, Courtland, Livingston and Salem districts. There are contested Board of Supervisors races in the Chancellor, Livingston and Salem districts.
