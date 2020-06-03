The Rappahannock Area Health District on Wednesday reported four new outbreaks of COVID-19, the most for any one day, so far.
Three occurred at workplaces—a restaurant, construction workplace and retail store—where four to six people at each location tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The fourth was at a long-term care facility where one resident and staff member had confirmed cases, according to Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
The new incidents bring to 12 the number of outbreaks in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. The Virginia Department of Health defines an outbreak as two or more cases involving the same person, place or time.
The Chick-fil-A in Central Park has been closed since Friday evening “to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” according to signs posted at the popular restaurant. Last week, its corporate office confirmed that one employee tested positive and that deep cleaning had taken place. But other businesses that have brought in companies to sanitize facilities shut down only for a day or a portion of it, not for several days on end.
After the closure, the local Chick-Fil-A asked that questions related to COVID-19 cases be directed to a public relations hotline. No one there responded to a reporter’s inquiries on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, at least seven contractors working at the University of Mary Washington have tested positive for COVID-19, said Anna Billingsley, associate vice president for university relations. The construction workers, who are not UMW employees, quarantined themselves, she said, adding there have been no outbreaks of the virus on campus.
The four new outbreaks are not related to each other, Balmes–John said. Cases at several locations were first reported last week or over the weekend, but weren’t confirmed as outbreaks until Tuesday, she said.
Outbreaks don’t “magically” show up on the state website, Balmes–John said, until workers at the local health district connect the dots and determine the links. Staff members investigate those who gave gotten sick—and the people they’ve been in contact with—then look for links to others with the virus, Balmes–John said. Once an outbreak is noted, it’s given an identification number by the state and appears on the state’s daily report.
The process of determining outbreaks can be challenging, especially if a business employs people from various health districts, she said. That’s highly possible in the Fredericksburg area, where workers commute from the Northern Neck to the east as well as Culpeper and Orange counties to the west. In addition, some scientists and engineers at the Navy base in Dahlgren live as far away as Richmond or over the Potomac River in Maryland—all areas served by different health districts.
One common denominator in the outbreaks may be Virginia’s first phase of reopening, Balmes–John said. Almost three weeks ago, many nonessential businesses opened their doors again, and “people are spending more time around others than they were in April or early May,” when they were home, she said. “It makes sense that as we see people return to work, we may see more outbreaks in places of employment.”
It also takes several weeks from the time a person has been infected for the case to be counted by the state, officials at Mary Washington Healthcare said during a town hall last week.
The earliest that people report symptoms is about five days after being exposed to a sick person, said Dr. Christopher Newman, MWHC’s chief medical director. For most people, it’s more like 8 to 14 days after exposure, he said.
“Then, somebody’s usually sick for a couple days before they seek care, and then the test results can take several days to come back,” he said.
He and Dr. Michael McDermott, the health care system’s CEO, stressed that the more serious indicator of virus’ spread is the rate of hospitalizations and deaths. Between May 15 and June 3, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the area’s three hospitals ranged from a low of 26 to a high of 38, according to local health district reports.
Some days, there weren’t any new virus patients at the hospital; other days, there were five new admissions.
“The commonwealth looks fairly stable,” said McDermott, who chairs the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 committee. “Hospitalizations have been relatively stable now for a long period of time.”
Newman agreed. “The numbers have been very flat and stable for the last several weeks and may be trending down now, so we’re optimistic.”
The health district stressed again the importance of people staying home if they’re sick and for employers to check staff members for symptoms as they enter the workplace.
As the next phase of the state’s reopening plan moves forward on Friday, the health district also said it’s helpful for employers “to clearly communicate what employees should do if they need to call in sick or if they begin feeling sick during the workday,” Balmes–John said.
She stressed the standard best practices: social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks. The health district also encouraged people to continue teleworking, if they’re able, to minimize contact with others.
