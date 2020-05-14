Nine people at an “agricultural workplace” in the Fredericksburg area have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the region’s fourth outbreak of the disease.
The Rappahannock Area Health District doesn’t provide any other information about where outbreaks happen “in the interest of protecting patient privacy,” said Allison Balmes–John. The district follows state policy, which leaves it up to the individual business or organization to release information to the public.
The outbreak is the second in a “congregate setting,” which can be an adult day care center or apartment complex, business or church, military base or neighborhood. An outbreak is considered two or more cases, outside a household, that involve the same person, place or time.
The local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, reported its first such outbreak April 30 at the Aldi grocery store at Four Mile Fork in Spotsylvania. There were seven cases.
Next came two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, which have been hit hard across the state and nation by the novel coronavirus. Ten people tested positive at Heritage Hall nursing home in King George after the National Guard sent in 15 soldiers to complete testing on everyone in the building, which has 130 beds and more than 100 workers.
The third outbreak was at a small residential-type care facility, which wasn’t identified. Six people there had confirmed cases.
While the Virginia Department of Health tracks outbreaks in various settings, including jails and schools, the virus has been deadliest in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Across the state, almost 60 percent, or 558 of Virginia’s 955 deaths, as of Thursday, happened in long-term care facilities. There have been 1,077 cases of COVID-19 in 164 outbreaks.
The highest death toll at a long-term care facility in the United States occurred in Virginia. Nearly one-third of the population—51 people—died at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County near Richmond.
Fearful that the same thing could happen elsewhere, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, whose district includes the Canterbury site, was among 18 legislators to ask the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release more money to facilities serving the most vulnerable.
“It is unacceptable that financial support for them has been so delayed,” the letter stated. “Without federal action, communities could experience tragedies on the scale of what central Virginia has already endured.”
Congressman Rob Wittman, R–1st, whose district includes King George, made the same request as he cited the “alarming number of deaths and the rapid spread of COVID-19” in skilled nursing facilities. He asked that HHS allocate $10 billion to long-term care facilities and communities that are hot spots for the virus.
Eight of 10 voters support more funding for long-term care facilities, according to a recent survey on behalf of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The survey also found that voters believe the lack of government funding has had a negative impact on care given at the facilities.
“The American people want federal and state leaders to rally around nursing home and assisted living residents the same way we have around hospital patients and workers,” said Mark Parkinson, association president.
