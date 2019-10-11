Francis Edwards

Francis Edwards, running as a Democrat in the 99th House District race this fall.

Name: Francis Edwards

Birthplace: London, England

Age: 70

Family: Wife, Donna, married for 25 years; four sons, three grandsons

Background: Former CEO of QVC Germany

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No

Top three campaign issues and his position on each:

Affordable health care: I will stand up to protect the Medicaid expansion that makes 400,000 more Virginians eligible for affordable healthcare, including many of those with pre-existing conditions

Fair share of school funding: Across the Northern Neck, schools are drowning, with some cases of leaks and mold in our buildings. Teachers are under-resourced and under-paid. As your delegate, I will fight for the funding and resources our schools need to give our children a shot at the future they deserve.

Reviving our economy: As a businessman, I have served as both the CEO of an international company and as a consultant to local small businesses. I know how to create jobs in the Northern Neck. Reviving our economy starts with giving businesses access to high speed internet and with educating our workforce to prepare them for the 21st Century.

Campaign website: edwardsfordelegate.com

Get our daily Headlines Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments